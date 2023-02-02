Registration is open. The 30th anniversary of the International Optimist Regatta (IOR), the TOTE Clinic, and the TOTE Team Race will take place from June 12-18 at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. More specifically, the TOTE Clinic takes place June 12-14, followed by the TOTE Team Race, June 15, and the International Optimist Regatta (IOR) June 16-18.

