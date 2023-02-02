Read full article on original website
stjohnsource.com
Registration Is Open for International Optimist Regatta Set for June 12-18
Registration is open. The 30th anniversary of the International Optimist Regatta (IOR), the TOTE Clinic, and the TOTE Team Race will take place from June 12-18 at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. More specifically, the TOTE Clinic takes place June 12-14, followed by the TOTE Team Race, June 15, and the International Optimist Regatta (IOR) June 16-18.
stjohnsource.com
St. Croix Man Sentenced to More than 15 Years in Prison
A St. Croix man was sentenced to 186 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to home invasion and carjacking convictions, United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Monday. Luis Davis, 34, was sentenced in court Monday to more than 15 years of incarceration after being convicted of carjacking, using a firearm...
