Related
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
WHAS 11
Shania Twain Explains Her Red Hair and Bold 2023 GRAMMYs Transformation (Exclusive)
From blond to brown red all in one week, Shania Twain is clearly not afraid to switch up her hair color and put on a bold outfit -- and that does impress us much!. The iconic singer definitely could not be missed as she stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday in a larger-than-life Harris Reed look: a white suit adorned with jumbo-sized black polka dots topped with a massive hat in the matching print. Completing the whimsical ensemble, Twain sported fiery red hair, a departure from her usual brown locks and a swift switch from the platinum blond tresses she was sporting mere days ago.
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs
Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
WHAS 11
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
WHAS 11
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
WHAS 11
'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr.
Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.
WHAS 11
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
WHAS 11
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
WHAS 11
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
WHAS 11
2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
WHAS 11
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Slay Fiery 'Unholy' Performance at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Sam Smith and Kim Petras did not disappoint when they took the stage together at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Following a rousing introduction by Madonna, the pair performed their hit single, "Unholy," which earned them both a win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Smith began the performance at...
WHAS 11
Taylor Swift Wins GRAMMY for 'All Too Well' Music Video, Wows in Midnight Blue on Red Carpet
Taylor Swift is back at the GRAMMYs. On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and included a special nod to her Midnights album on the red carpet. Swift, who wore her air in an updo, wowed in a two-piece, midnight blue gown by Roberto...
WHAS 11
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
WHAS 11
Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs
Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
WHAS 11
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
WHAS 11
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
WHAS 11
Kit Harington Announces He and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are preparing to welcome baby no. 2! The 36-year-old Game of Thrones star shared the news on The Tonight Show, revealing that their 2-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed, is preparing to have a sibling. "He's really good. He's about to get the...
WHAS 11
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
