Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance
Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)
Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.
The Royal Family Is Apparently Giving Prince Harry “Incentives” to Attend King Charles’ Coronation
Even Prince William is willing to work to get his brother to the ceremony.
Migos Rappers Quavo & Offset Brawl Backstage At Grammy Awards As Drama Ignites Over Takeoff Tribute Months After Fatal Shooting
Migos rappers Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after drama brewed over an "In Memoriam" performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.Quavo was set to take the stage with a live rendition of Without You when the tension reached a boiling point. Sources said moments before it was about to start, they got into a heated brawl because Quavo stopped Offset from joining him onstage and refused to let him take part in the tribute performance, despite the Grammys extending an invitation.Insiders said that Offset was not the aggressor.It's been just a few months...
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Luke Combs Says He 'Freaked Out' When He Recently Met Shania Twain (Exclusive)
Luke Combs is just like everyone else -- meeting Shania Twain is a mind-blowing experience. The 32-year-old country star opened up about it when he spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. The "Beautiful Crazy" singer told ET he recently met Twain, who will be presenting at the awards show.
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs
Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
Harry Styles Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Sparkling Jumpsuit
The GRAMMYs have officially turned into Harry's House! Harry Styles stylishly arrived on the red carpet for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in a sparkling custom jumpsuit by Egon Lab x Swarovski. The jumpsuit featured 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colors and was entirely handmade in Paris, requiring over 150 hours of precise work.
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'
Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
Megan Fox Says She Suffered a Concussion and Broke Her Wrist Before GRAMMYs Party
Nothing was going to stop Megan Fox from attending Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs gala -- not even a medical emergency. The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she suffered a broken wrist and a concussion before attending the star-studded affair on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. She had been photographed at the event with Machine Gun Kelly, sporting an elegant Alexis Mabille strapless red gown. However, it was her hot-pink brace on her right hand that was hard to look past.
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs
A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Cardi B Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dramatic Hooded Cutout Gown
Cardi B on the carpet! The "Up" artist brought the heat to this year's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, stunning in a dramatic blue gown with swooping shoulders and a hood that moved across her arms and over her head. The dress also featured a long train, and Cardi paired the...
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
