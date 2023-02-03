Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
What will happen to MudBugs? Bar sues to stop Alabama beach city from reviewing its license
MudBugs Pub & Club in Gulf Shores is where the locals go for karaoke, to shoot pool, and play darts. It has operated for over 20 years within the heart of Gulf Shores Parkway and in an area populated with eateries and establishments near the beaches marketed more for the region’s record-setting tourism.
Alabama man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, then struck by interstate traffic
An Alabama man was killed early Monday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown into interstate traffic where he was then struck by “multiple vehicles,” police said. The man was identified as Christopher Means, 29, Mobile police said. Means was riding a motorcycle headed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Five shot, two dead, and one in custody— ECSO needs help finding more suspects
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A busy few days for Escambia County, Florida Sheriffs deputies. Two people are dead, five others shot, and one person is in custody. Deputies said they need the public’s help finding every suspect, and it all started at a large house party early Sunday morning.
Deputies stop car suspected of drive-by shootings in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have stopped a car they believe was involved in recent drive-by shootings. ECSO said they are currently out at B. Street and DeSoto street after stopping the car. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 this is an ongoing investigation and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
Mobile Police investigate after man shot at while walking down street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot at while walking down the street Wednesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. WKRG originally reported a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was walking near the Broad and Kentucky Street intersection […]
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
Comments / 0