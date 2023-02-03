ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

