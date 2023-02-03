Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: New QB, New OC Update
Pewter Report
Pros And Cons Of Bucs Acquiring QB Carr In 2023
Tom Brady’s retirement last Wednesday has put the Bucs in a bind. With only one quarterback under contract in 2023 – the unproven Kyle Trask – Tampa Bay is not only looking for an offensive coordinator to replace Byron Leftwich, but also a starter to quarterback the team.
Pewter Report
Stanford CB Kelly A Perfect Fit For Bucs
PewterReport has already discussed how Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly could be a target for the Bucs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He also told us that playing for the same team as his father “would be a dream come true.” With the Senior Bowl week he’s had and based on his interviews, Kelly seems to be a perfect fit with the Bucs.
Pewter Report
Pitcher Gets 2nd OC Interview With Bucs
It appears that at least one coach of the initial candidates interviewing to be the Bucs offensive coordinator has made the cut. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will have his second interview with the Bucs coming up this week. The difference this...
Pewter Report
Former Bucs Assistant Signs With AFC Team
Former Bucs assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust has signed with a new team according to Ian Rapoport. She will be joining the Tennessee Titans with Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff and resume the same role in Tampa Bay. After the season, Locust along with a number of assistant coaches...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Pewter Report
Bucs Could Go Back To Central Michigan Well For DL Incoom
The Bucs certainly need to boost their defensive line this offseason, especially in terms of depth. And in their search for some help up front, they could go back to a college pipeline they’ve drawn from before. Central Michigan defensive lineman Thomas Incoom has spoken with the Bucs while...
Pewter Report
Saints DE Jordan Takes Shot At Post-Brady Bucs
It may be the offseason for both teams, but that did not stop Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan from taking a shot at a Bucs organization looking to turn the page to a new chapter. Tom Brady just wrapped up his storybook career by coming to the Bucs and winning a Super Bowl in 2020, and his presence has put the team back on the map of relevancy.
