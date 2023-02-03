Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
KCRA.com
Man faces several charges related to molesting children, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges related to molesting children, and detectives think there may be more survivors. Elton Glenn Ward, 49, is charged with 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14...
actionnewsnow.com
South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Blvd. Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
Man arrested on suspicion of child molestation, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A man was arrested in Grass Valley in January on suspicion of child molestation, according to a statement issued Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said that on Jan. 19, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested Elton Glenn Ward, 49, on 16 counts of lewd lascivious acts […]
Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families
YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
Fox40
10-year-old dies after being shot in a 'dispute among families,' officials say
Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. A suspect has been detained. 10-year-old dies after being shot in a ‘dispute among …. Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knockdown house fire in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:03 PM UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the structure fire that started around 12:30 p.m. Monday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews have achieved knockdown on the fire and will be committed until approximately 2:12 p.m. overhauling the structure. No injuries were reported and CAL FIRE says...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Marysville man dies after being hit by car, 'thrown into a ditch' near Hard Rock Sacramento
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man died Monday after being hit by a car and "thrown into a ditch" near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, according to California Highway Patrol. A 28-year-old man from Marysville was walking southbound on Forty Mile Road near Highway 65 around 4:40...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Town Market
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard killed a man. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says deputies pulled over a person on Ophir Road but...
actionnewsnow.com
1 taken to hospital after crash on Highway 162
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed on Highway 162 Monday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. west of Willows. The CHP says one driver was flown by air ambulance to the hospital and the crash happened as one person was making a left turn onto County Road V.
Yuba County mother who drowned her 2 kids found not guilty by reason of insanity
LINDA — A Yuba County mother who drowned her kids in a bathtub last spring was found not guilty by reason of insanity, prosecutors said Friday.The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said county Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter signed an order Wednesday committing Courtney Williams, 26, to a state hospital.Williams was arrested on April 7, 2022, after sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found her two-year-old and five-month-old dead in a bathtub inside the Linda home where she lived with her husband and children.Williams has remained in custody since her arrest and was charged with the murder of both...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
