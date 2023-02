Norman Russell Tadsen, age 84 of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at The Laurels of Defiance. He was born on October 10, 1938 to the late Vernon and Leona (Yenser) Tadsen in Defiance, Ohio. Norman was a 1956 graduate of Defiance High School. On February 25, 1960 he married Vicki Smith, who survives. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. On November 20, 1978 he married Rose Elson, who resides in Defiance.

