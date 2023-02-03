Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf wins, Lima Senior falls at Winter Classic
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf found the second-half comeback it needed. Lima Senior, facing a much larger deficit, didn’t. That was the story of how the two area boys basketball teams teams in the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic fared on Saturday. The Titans came away with a 47-43 win over Lakota...
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
dayton.com
Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month
Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin's Shack marks the chain's seventh location in Ohio.
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Mason — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
lovelandmagazine.com
How did a woman who has disabilities get her throat cut in a Fairfield facility?
A woman with profound disabilities had her throat slashed in a Fairfield facility. The incident happened in 2021. The woman's father is suing Takoda Trails, the facility where his daughter lives.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
