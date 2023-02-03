Read full article on original website
theScore
Hughes, Pettersson ready for leadership roles: 'It's something we have to do'
With former captain Bo Horvat on to greener pastures, incumbent Vancouver Canucks stars Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are eager to grow into leaders as the franchise embarks in a new direction. Both players will wear "A's" from here on out, and the responsibility isn't something they plan to take...
theScore
Calder Trophy Rankings: McTavish, Marchenko enter the fray
The 2022-23 NHL campaign is past its halfway point, and the Calder Trophy race keeps chugging along. Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made some noise in the last edition of these rankings, but the return of Frederik Andersen sabotaged his playing time - the rookie hasn't played since Jan. 15. Edmonton Oilers All-Star Stuart Skinner has been on the fringes of this list all season, but he only got into five games in January - and only earned one win - thanks in part to the reemergence of Jack Campbell. It's difficult to justify giving spots to rookies who aren't playing much.
theScore
Surging Avalanche confident they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions
Having entered the All-Star break on a hot streak, the Colorado Avalanche feel they're rounding into form in time for another Stanley Cup run. "I think we can win it again," said Nathan MacKinnon, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. After cruising to the Central Division title last season and posting a...
theScore
Tkachuk's 5-point game lifts Atlantic Division into All-Star final vs. Central
Matthew Tkachuk notched a hat trick and added a pair of assists to lead the Atlantic Division to a 10-6 victory over the Metropolitan Division in the second NHL All-Star semifinal Saturday. The Atlantic led 4-3 after the first frame, and the Metro stormed back with three straight goals to...
theScore
Islanders sign Horvat to 8-year extension with reported $8.5M AAV
Bo Horvat has a long-term deal with his new team before even making his debut. The New York Islanders signed the 27-year-old to an eight-year extension, the team announced Sunday. The contract has an average annual value of $8.5 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello...
theScore
NHL Monday player props: 3 forwards to target
There are six games on the menu Monday night as the NHL returns from its All-Star break. That means there are plenty of player props to comb through. Let's dive into a few that stand out from the pack. Nikita Kucherov over 3.5 shots (+110) Death, taxes, and backing Nikita...
theScore
NHL Monday best bets: Islanders to prevail in Horvat's debut
Islanders (-130) @ Flyers (+110) The Islanders have won only three of their last 10 games and sit outside of the playoffs as a result. There's plenty of reason to believe they can get back on track Monday night against the Flyers. First and foremost, the Flyers are vulnerable defensively....
theScore
Matthew Tkachuk named NHL All-Star MVP
Matthew Tkachuk was named MVP of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game after erupting for four goals and three assists during Saturday's festivities. The Florida Panthers star put on a show for the home crowd, leading the Atlantic Division to the title. In the first clash against the Metropolitan Division, Tkachuk became the first player since Nikita Kucherov in 2018 to score a hat trick while representing the host city.
theScore
NHL weekday betting guide: True moneylines for every game
Last we convened, we were wrapping up the unofficial first half of the NHL season, managing a 10-10 week through six days of daily picks that netted +1 unit. Neither element of that short-term record is all that impressive, but if we managed to finish every week in the black, we'd gladly take it.
theScore
Bettman defends NHL's handling of Pride night situations
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at his state of the game news conference Saturday at All-Star Weekend defended the way the league and two teams handled situations that arose regarding Pride night celebrations. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take part in warmups Jan. 18...
