Yahoo!
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
stocktonsentinel.com
News from Kansas Senator Elaine Bowers
This week, the Senate standing committees continued to hold hearings and bring forward legislation. The Ways and Means Committee is starting to work on the budget bill with subcommittee meetings to report to the full committee in a few weeks. Hearings on bills in committeescontinueg with the Senate returning to General Order,s where we will see the first committee bills to have a vote from the entire Senate.
Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work
Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed
For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
Attorney General Derek Schmidt seeks $1 million budget increase to hire prosecutors to work complex criminal cases and enforce the new sports wagering law. The post Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
Wichita Eagle
Remember those anonymous texts before Kansas abortion vote? They could become illegal
Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp was the elephant not in the room. Even though he’s been out of office for six years, the former Republican representative and staunch abortion opponent looms over a new effort to require “paid for” disclosures in text messages sent to influence Kansas elections on state constitutional amendments.
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
sumnernewscow.com
Kansas legislature is looking into making medical use of marijuana legal
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow – Kansas could join other states in legalizing the medical use of marijuana, but it may or may not happen this legislative session. Governor Laura Kelley called for its legalization in her State of the State speech as the session began last week. She...
KCTV 5
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
foxkansas.com
State legislators consider new excessive speed bill
Those with the need for speed may want to slow down as the penalty could soon take a much bigger bite out of your wallet. State lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase fines for anyone going 30 miles-per-hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30-miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195 plus $20 more for every mile-per-hour over.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
Blogging Big Blue
Kansas Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications; Here’s who may apply!
Kansans who qualify can get a one-time reward per year from the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children receive the most assistance. The program is overseen and administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of the State of Kansas, with the application period for 2023 open until March 31.
KWCH.com
Bill proposed to increase fines for excessive speeding
WIBW
37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
