Those with the need for speed may want to slow down as the penalty could soon take a much bigger bite out of your wallet. State lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase fines for anyone going 30 miles-per-hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30-miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195 plus $20 more for every mile-per-hour over.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO