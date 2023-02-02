ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

News from Kansas Senator Elaine Bowers

This week, the Senate standing committees continued to hold hearings and bring forward legislation. The Ways and Means Committee is starting to work on the budget bill with subcommittee meetings to report to the full committee in a few weeks. Hearings on bills in committeescontinueg with the Senate returning to General Order,s where we will see the first committee bills to have a vote from the entire Senate.
Hays Post

Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work

Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed

For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
foxkansas.com

State legislators consider new excessive speed bill

Those with the need for speed may want to slow down as the penalty could soon take a much bigger bite out of your wallet. State lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase fines for anyone going 30 miles-per-hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30-miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195 plus $20 more for every mile-per-hour over.
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
Blogging Big Blue

Kansas Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications; Here’s who may apply!

Kansans who qualify can get a one-time reward per year from the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children receive the most assistance. The program is overseen and administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of the State of Kansas, with the application period for 2023 open until March 31.
KWCH.com

Bill proposed to increase fines for excessive speeding

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the $1.8 billion capital investment on Thursday which includes nearly 2,000 new jobs for the area. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a local option for...
WIBW

37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
