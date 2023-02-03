Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kezi.com
Free film centers around social media addiction for 4J Eugene School District parents
EUGENE, Ore- The 4J Eugene School District is offering parents and staff access to an independent film called “Like” which shines light on the hidden dangers of social media addiction. The documentary looks at the technology behind popular social media platforms. It aims to look into why social...
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: They're All Grown Up! How Millennials are Shaping the Present and Future of Politics, Business, and Culture
The Millennial Generation is 75 million strong – the largest generation in American history and one that has been called “the demographic bridge to America’s more diverse future.” For years, this cohort, which includes people born between 1981-1996, seemed forever young, always in the shadow of their parents’ generation, the Boomers.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
eugeneweekly.com
Signal Ignites 4J Board Meeting
What should have been an ordinary meeting of the Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors quickly turned into tense debate with concerns about public records and allegations of racism. At a Feb. 1 regular board meeting, the 4J Board of Directors was conducting the routine business of adding new...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
kezi.com
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
kezi.com
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
kezi.com
New bill could remove flavored tobacco products from shelves; shop employee weighs in
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some Oregon lawmakers and community advocates are pushing to ban all flavored tobacco products with House Bill 3090. Christina Bodamer with American Heart Association is one of the people behind the bill, saying these candy and fruity flavors are targeted directly at kids. "The enticing flavors that...
klcc.org
COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented
With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
kcfmradio.com
Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit
The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
kezi.com
Utah scores triple digits, Utes beat Ducks 100-92
EUGENE, Ore. — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 100-92 victory over Oregon. Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead the Ducks (14-9, 5-7 PAC-12 play). Chance added 18 points while Grace VanSlooten had 15. The victory gives Utah its 20th...
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kezi.com
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
kezi.com
Ducks split Arizona trip, defeat Arizona State 75-70
TEMPE, AZ- Oregon bounced back after losing to Arizona on Thursday night with a come-from-behind 75-70 victory over Arizona State. The Ducks trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the Sun Devils 48-40 in the second half to split the season series against Arizona State. N'Faly Dante led the...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
