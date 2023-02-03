After playing well during the regular season, the ladies from Kaiser and Fontana are aiming to turn in good performances in the CIF basketball playoffs. During the regular season, Kaiser and Fohi tied for first place in the San Andreas League, but then in the league tournament, the Cats triumphed over the Steelers, 47-40, on Feb. 3 to earn the top spot in the final standings with a 9-1 record.

