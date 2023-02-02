"With over 850 players signing professional contracts out of the California Winter League over the last 13 years, I get excited when a new player gets to achieve a dream to become a professional," said CWL President Andrew Starke. "For me its selfish that I am happy when they are happy." If you like your The post California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO