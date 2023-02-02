Read full article on original website
Perris Dad Arrested for Fight, Brandishing Gun at HS Basketball Game
This happened earlier this year at a Centennial High School girls basketball game. A Perris man has been arrested for punching players and brandishing a gun at students. The man, identified as Thaddis Lamont Brooks IV was arrested for a number of charges including criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and child abuse. He ALSO is facing charges of animal cruelty. According to Corona police.
Fontana's speedway will host 2023 NASCAR race on Feb. 26; there will be no race in 2024
Auto Club Speedway will be hosting its big 2023 race later this month, but there will be no race at the Fontana facility in 2024. Right after the NASCAR Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26, construction will begin on the speedway’s new course, which will be a short track.
California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium
"With over 850 players signing professional contracts out of the California Winter League over the last 13 years, I get excited when a new player gets to achieve a dream to become a professional," said CWL President Andrew Starke. "For me its selfish that I am happy when they are happy." If you like your The post California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium appeared first on KESQ.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar
SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
After much discussion and community input, FUSD votes to retain 'Rebel' likeness for Fontana A.B. Miller mascot
The Fontana Unified School District Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of Fontana A.B. Miller High School retaining the current “Rebel” likeness as its mascot during the Feb. 1 Board meeting, the district said in a news release on Feb. 6. The consideration of a rebranded mascot...
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have sunny and breezy conditions
Fontana will have sunny but breezy conditions during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Monday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Monday night -- Clear, with a low...
24-year-old, teen boy arrested for alleged armed robbery at Palm Springs gas station
A 15-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Palm Springs early Monday morning. The robbery was reported just before 1:00 a.m. on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Road. Witness told police that two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of The post 24-year-old, teen boy arrested for alleged armed robbery at Palm Springs gas station appeared first on KESQ.
Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles
Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
A Deadly Shooting Outside The Montclair Mall Leaves A Teenage Boy Dead?!
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside the Montclair Place on Thursday evening! Police say there was an altercation inside that soon lead to a shooting that occurred outside the mall! No arrest has been made! Watch the video above for more details!
Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Redlands area, USGS says
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month
Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
