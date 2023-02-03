ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA

2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results

The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA

"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is

As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBA

NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend

Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway

Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor

The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22

Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Watch: Competing Together

Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Orlando Magic, To Put It Simply, Have Been A Much Better and Different Team Since Dec. 7

ORLANDO - For championship contenders, typically what you see from them throughout an 82-game regular season are large stretches of excellence and small patches of struggle. Last season, for instance, the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors started extremely hot, winning 18 of their first 21 games. They had a rough stretch about three-quarters into the season when they lost 14 of 20. But they closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak before rolling through the Western Conference playoffs and outlasting the Boston Celtics in the Finals. Boston, meanwhile, emerged as the best defensive team in the league midway through the year after a relatively lackluster start.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
PORTLAND, OR

