In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results
The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA
"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is
As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
"Part Of This Job" | With Trade Deadline Looming, Utah Ends Homestand Against Minnesota On Wednesday
For a team like the Utah Jazz, early February was arguably the most stressful time of the year. They're already surpassed many of the expectations placed upon them to start the season, sitting as a legitimate playoff contender while only being three games out of fourth place in the West.
NBA
Preview: Wizards brace for a battle of the bigs Monday night vs. Cavs
The Wizards (24-28) are coming off back-to-back tough losses on Friday and Saturday night, and are looking to right the ship. Monday evening, the Cavaliers (33-22) come to town for a battle in the DMV. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 7:00 p.m....
NBA
Orlando Magic, To Put It Simply, Have Been A Much Better and Different Team Since Dec. 7
ORLANDO - For championship contenders, typically what you see from them throughout an 82-game regular season are large stretches of excellence and small patches of struggle. Last season, for instance, the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors started extremely hot, winning 18 of their first 21 games. They had a rough stretch about three-quarters into the season when they lost 14 of 20. But they closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak before rolling through the Western Conference playoffs and outlasting the Boston Celtics in the Finals. Boston, meanwhile, emerged as the best defensive team in the league midway through the year after a relatively lackluster start.
NBA
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard led Portland to a 3-1 week with averages...
