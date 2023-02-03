ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EST

Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired. WASHINGTON (AP) — An intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases. That's according to a statement late Monday from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which also said a resident opened fire on the trespasser. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, Marine One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed. It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 an intruder got onto the installation and climbed into a military aircraft.
IOWA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 6:28 a.m. EST

Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors. ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death toll rose to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts, and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground. But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy