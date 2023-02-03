Read full article on original website
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
TYLER BERTUZZI BREAKS STICK OVER EVANDER KANE'S CHIN (VIDEO)
The Edmonton Oilers were in Detroit on Tuesday night to take on the Red Wings for their first game after the All-Star break. Edmonton went on to win the game by a score of 5-2, but there was some rough stuff throughout the night, including an incident between Tyler Bertuzzi and Evander Kane.
JACOB TROUBA ABSOLUTELY SMOKES NAZEM KADRI W/ HUGE OPEN ICE HIT
Jacob Trouba is on a tear here on Monday night. He has taken it upon himself to flatten the entire Calgary Flames roster, first on Dillon Dube, then on Nazem Kadri; both incidents resulted in fights. Dube, who ate the first hit, was the one to step up in defense...
PATRICK KANE'S AGENT INFORMS HIM OF INTEREST FROM TEAMS WANTING TO ACQUIRE HIM
We're officially less than one month away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline and plenty of dominoes are expected to fall between now and March 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. One of the name's that could be in play, if he wishes, is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.
CHRIS TANEV STANDS UP FOR TEAMMATE AFTER HE'S CRUSHED BY JACOB TROUBA (VIDEO)
Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames is one of those guys you love having on your side. While his team was taking in the New York Rangers Monday night, Tanev showed why when one of his teammates got a Jacob Trouba special. Trouba zeroed in on Dillon Dube, catching him trying to get out of his own while his attention was elsewhere. Trouba levelled him with a hard hit. It looks clean, and Dube was on his feet in right away. However, Tanev wasn't impressed and immediately challenged Trouba to a fight.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN LINKS DUCKS DEFENCEMAN TO THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
The Anaheim Ducks will have plenty of moving parts leading up to the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defencemen John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov, both of whom are set to be unrestricted free agents in July. During his recent '32...
TAMPA BAY FAN HARASSES FLORIDA'S MASCOT AND THEN GOES BACK TO HIS SEAT (VIDEO)
I really don't understand this one at all. During the Florida Panthers absolute drubbing of the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night, Victor E. Rat, the Panthers mascot, was completely manhandled by a Bolts fan without much interference from anyone at the arena. The fan grabs the mascot and bends him...
REPORT - INSIDER BELIEVES CANUCKS INVESTIGATING A MOLE WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks rest near the top the NHL's 'Most Disheveled Clubs' list. The owner is in the midst of an ugly familial dispute, the GM reportedly wants out, they sit near the bottom of the NHL, and they have an ugly path forward charted. Not exactly a fortuitous position.
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
FORMER CANUCKS FIRST-ROUNDER PUT ON TRADE BLOCK IN SWITZERLAND AFTER ALTERCATION WITH TEAMMATE
According to Swiss media outlet, Le Matin, former Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jake Virtanen has been placed on the trade block after reportedly getting into an altercation with a teammate back on January 31st. The reported incident happened towards the end of a game between Virtanen's club, EHC Visp and...
BEDARD SAYS HE HEARS FROM EX-TEAMMATE AFTER EVERY DUCKS LOSS
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is just over four months away and several teams at the bottom of the league standings are vying for the first overall pick to select 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard. Among the teams that will have strong odds in the NHL's Draft Lottery is the Anaheim...
METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM REPORTEDLY ENTERS THE JONATHAN TOEWS SWEEPSTAKES
Jonathan Toews is one of the big names expected to be in play with less than one month away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline. A proven winner, hoisting the Stanley Cup on three occasions, any team would be extremely lucky to land the 15-year veteran as they chase down hockey's greatest prize.
CANADIENS DEFENCEMAN REPORTEDLY DRAWING INTEREST FROM THE LOS ANGELES KINGS
The Montreal Canadiens are expected to be one of the busier teams leading up to the trade deadline on March 3rd. Not only do they have a handful of pending unrestricted free agents they'd like to offload for assets to help their rebuild, but they also have a couple players that will be under contract beyond this season that have drawn interest from teams around the league.
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
CANUCKS PRESIDENT REPORTEDLY WANTS OUT, POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR NAMED
Just days after dismissing head coach Bruce Boudreau and replacing him with Rick Tocchet, reports have surfaced of Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford wants out. Vancouver talk show host, Rick Dhaliwal, said in an interview on Monday that at least one source mentioned that Rutherford could be near the end of his time with the Canucks. Dhaliwal then posed a question if Dale Tallon could end up in the President's chair. Tallon currently serves as a senior advisor and professional scout for the Canucks.
REPORT: OUTDOOR HOCKEY COULD BE COMING TO FLORIDA NEXT SEASON
Just over one week from now, the NHL will hold the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh (North Carolina) as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. Planning for these types of events take a while and it appears that the NHL already has the location for the next edition of the Stadium Series.
OILERS HEAD COACH MAKES HILARIOUS SLIP-UP IN POST-GAME PRESSER
No one's perfect. We all make mistakes, especially when speaking. Trying to articulate is an easier said than done sort of thing, even more so when one has a lot on their mind. NHL coaches have a ton on their plates, so when they appear before media they are prone...
TRADE TALKS REPORTEDLY HEATING UP REGARDING 25-YEAR-OLD CANUCKS FORWARD
One week ago, the Vancouver Canucks made the biggest splash on the trade market this season, moving captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin has no signs of slowing down when it comes...
JONATHAN TOEWS NOT PRACTICING FOR 4TH STRAIGHT DAY, SPARKING FAN CONCERNS
According to a report from Chicago Blackhawks correspondent Charlie Roumeliotis of NBS Sports - Chicago, Jonathan Toews has not skated with the team due to an illness for the fourth straight day. In Roumeliotis' words, the situation is "starting to feel a little unusual." Toews previously missed the entire '20-21...
