Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames is one of those guys you love having on your side. While his team was taking in the New York Rangers Monday night, Tanev showed why when one of his teammates got a Jacob Trouba special. Trouba zeroed in on Dillon Dube, catching him trying to get out of his own while his attention was elsewhere. Trouba levelled him with a hard hit. It looks clean, and Dube was on his feet in right away. However, Tanev wasn't impressed and immediately challenged Trouba to a fight.

2 DAYS AGO