Salt Lake City, UT

Abercrombie leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-54

GREELEY, Colo. — Riley Abercrombie scored 21 points and Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 88-54 on Monday night. Abercrombie also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht had 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz scored 16 with six rebounds and four assists.
OGDEN, UT
Patrick Kinahan: Pitt coach throws shade on new BYU quarterback's leadership skills

PROVO — Not only does BYU's presumptive starter at quarterback face skepticism about his ability, now his leadership skills have been called into question. Intended or not, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi indirectly took a series of shots at Kedon Slovis during an interview on Sirius radio last week. Slovis played his first three years at USC and then started 11 games at Pittsburgh last season before transferring to BYU in December.
PROVO, UT
Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden

OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
OGDEN, UT
2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS — Landscaping work: paid for but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom's house last June offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City

PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
PARK CITY, UT
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT

