Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Push to make Keystone its own town continues — with upcoming community events planned ahead of March 28 vote

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about who can vote in the election. A campaign to make Keystone join the ranks of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon by becoming its own town is forging ahead — with a vote scheduled March 28 that will determine if the roughly 1,200-person community will become a home rule municipality or remain unincorporated and governed by Summit County.
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh

Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh, age 76, passed away in her home in Frisco, CO on January 10, 2023 due to very sudden complications from pancreatic cancer. Connie was born in Washington D.C. on December 21, 1946 to Judson and Sue Brown. She spent her younger years in Dallas, TX, graduation from Bishop Dunne High School in 1965. She later attended Benedicts College in Atchinson, KS.
FRISCO, CO

