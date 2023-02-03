Read full article on original website
After complaints from homeowners, Summit County officials eye remedies for Antlers Gulch Road in Keystone
Roughly a month after hearing public testimony from Keystone property owners concerned about the impacts a nearby workforce housing complex has had on flood mitigation and traffic, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is eyeing ways to remedy potential issues. Discussed during a Feb. 7 meeting, county staff presented an...
Have feedback about Summit Daily? Take our reader survey to share your thoughts
If you’re ever picked up a copy of the Summit Daily News, stoped by SummitDaily.com or followed us on social media, we bet you have a few thoughts about how we cover the news of Summit County. Maybe you love that you can pick up a free copy of...
Push to make Keystone its own town continues — with upcoming community events planned ahead of March 28 vote
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about who can vote in the election. A campaign to make Keystone join the ranks of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon by becoming its own town is forging ahead — with a vote scheduled March 28 that will determine if the roughly 1,200-person community will become a home rule municipality or remain unincorporated and governed by Summit County.
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Eagle County coroner releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edwards
EDWARDS — Joseph Leoni, 57, has been identified as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 31 in Edwards. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis released Leoni’s name to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting the ongoing probe into the shooting. Susan Medina, a spokesperson...
Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
Watch 3,000 Christmas trees burn at Frisco’s Spontaneous Combustion bonfire event
If you see flames at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Bouelvard in Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 11, don’t be alarmed. The town is hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion event where it will burn 3,000 former Christmas trees. According to the town’s website, the bonfire kicks off at...
Obituary: Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh
Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh, age 76, passed away in her home in Frisco, CO on January 10, 2023 due to very sudden complications from pancreatic cancer. Connie was born in Washington D.C. on December 21, 1946 to Judson and Sue Brown. She spent her younger years in Dallas, TX, graduation from Bishop Dunne High School in 1965. She later attended Benedicts College in Atchinson, KS.
Team Breckenridge Sports Club rises to the top of the competition in Alpine ski races
Team Breckenridge Sports Club competed both locally and regionally from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 in several Alpine ski races. At the Winter Park giant slalom on Jan. 28, four athletes finished within the top 30 of the four-run race. In the U14 age division, Sophie Dinse placed 12th, 21st,...
