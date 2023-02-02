Read full article on original website
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake
Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries reported after plane crash in Yankton County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries reported after a plane was found upside down on Lake Marindahl. The sheriff’s office says they were called to Lake Marindahl Saturday for a possible plane crash. On scene, authorities found the pilot and a plane that was upside down on the frozen lake. Authorities say the pilot was making a non-stop emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
eastcoasttraveller.com
KELOLAND TV
