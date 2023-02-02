Read full article on original website
WOWT
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small one-story home near an elementary school in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, now belongs to private investors in Omaha, Continental Resources. Kevin Fair has had the house for almost 20 years. He says it was paid for, now valued at $60,000. But when his wife got sick...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Fort Morgan is poised to see tourism skyrocket. That could be good for Sterling, too.
The selection of Fort Morgan as the site of the second season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover show could reap benefits for its sister city, Sterling, according to Media Logic Radio marketing specialist Alicia Ionnone. Ionnone led a discussion at Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Roundtable on...
News Channel Nebraska
Commissioners OK beer garden proposal
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Commissioners today approved the Cheyenne County Fair Board's proposal for a beer garden. Shelly Sutherland, representing the Fair Board, presented a multi-page document explaining how the Fair Board expects the beer garden to work. She said she researched area counties and their law enforcement, including Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs.
News Channel Nebraska
ALLO celebrates Sidney grand opening
SIDNEY -- ALLO Fiber's presence became official Thursday with a grand opening at their new office. ALLO Fiber is busy installing fiber optics in the Sidney community. Thursday's grand opening celebrated the office location at 638 Illinois St., Sidney. The ribbon-cutting completed a day of celebrating that included drawings, an open house throughout the day and drinks and appetizers with the ribbon cutting that night.
News Channel Nebraska
Fund established for injured child care director
SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
