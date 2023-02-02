ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dix, NE

Commissioners OK beer garden proposal

SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Commissioners today approved the Cheyenne County Fair Board's proposal for a beer garden. Shelly Sutherland, representing the Fair Board, presented a multi-page document explaining how the Fair Board expects the beer garden to work. She said she researched area counties and their law enforcement, including Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
ALLO celebrates Sidney grand opening

SIDNEY -- ALLO Fiber's presence became official Thursday with a grand opening at their new office. ALLO Fiber is busy installing fiber optics in the Sidney community. Thursday's grand opening celebrated the office location at 638 Illinois St., Sidney. The ribbon-cutting completed a day of celebrating that included drawings, an open house throughout the day and drinks and appetizers with the ribbon cutting that night.
SIDNEY, NE
Fund established for injured child care director

SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
SIDNEY, NE

