OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small one-story home near an elementary school in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, now belongs to private investors in Omaha, Continental Resources. Kevin Fair has had the house for almost 20 years. He says it was paid for, now valued at $60,000. But when his wife got sick...

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO