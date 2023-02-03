ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
The 74

Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade

Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy

When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
ESCANABA, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE

