3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Body found at Cornell Elementary playground in Okemos
Meridian Township Police are conducting an investigation at the school, but all the students and staff are safe.
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
13abc.com
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade
Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
sooleader.com
COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy
When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
YAHOO!
State police probe death of Springfield man reported missing at Crawford nature area
Pennsylvania State Police investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy in their investigation into the death of a Springfield Township man who was reported missing at a Crawford County nature trail on Friday and was later found dead. Members of state police Troop E's Major Case Team are following...
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
