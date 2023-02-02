Dual Degree Graduate Student Promotes Professional Development Among Peers

Now there is another factor for prospective students to consider when choosing a graduate nursing program. The College of Nursing was recently awarded a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration that will provide selected students the opportunity to receive a $10,000 stipend after completing one of their clinical rotations on a mobile health unit providing health care to a medically underserved population. Collaborating with the Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness, the Nurse-led Mobile Health Training Project will create a pipeline of Nurse Practitioners (NP) for Newark, New Jersey, a medically underserved area and provide NP students with experiential training on three mobile health units.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO