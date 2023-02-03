ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under Cover Agent
4d ago

Any president worth his salt would have had that blown out of the air when it first came across the Aleutian Islands. Talk about TREASON! Read the Presidential Oath of Office.

Reply(8)
195
Tim
4d ago

he's sold us out, there's no telling what was in the documents he sold China, Russia, and who knows who else. I don't know why anyone would do that to their own country but just look at everything he's doing to make us weak. illegals flooding our borders, sold our oil reserves, gave billions to Ukraine, plus all the military equipment he gave Ukraine, the military equipment left in afganistan, i could go on and on but damn how much more evidence does it take to see that we're almost to the point of no return

Reply
142
not the big guy
4d ago

Launched from,and spiked down right in the yard. Biden owes China so much, and they know the relationship is about over, so Joe is just letting them run around getting some payback

Reply
73
