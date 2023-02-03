Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies

Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz
Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there's one thing you can count on, it's Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here's a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.

Report: Heat have ‘little regard’ for swapping Kyle Lowry-Russell Westbrook
It's undetermined whether or not the Miami Heat will trade Kyle Lowry ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. But all options might — and should — be on the table regarding their 36-year-old guard and, rightfully, for anyone not named Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and possibly Tyler Herro.

Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there's one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it's no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he's exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA's all-time scoring list. There's a decent chance that we're about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.

Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.

Mavericks, feeling disrespected, stun Jazz with makeshift lineup, 124-111
SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, we were all reminded that this is why they play the games. With a patchwork lineup that would rival any of those quilts your grandma used to put together, the Mavericks pulled off a remarkable 124-111 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Inside the Suns: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and adding more shooting at the trade deadline.
Each week the Fantable — a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns' latest issues and news. Q1 - What are your thoughts on Mikal Bridges' recent play and how do you think Booker's eventual return could alter it?. OldAz: Mikal...

LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he'd do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...

Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving
Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.

Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn't matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.

Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.

LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. I say that not because it's a fact — it isn't — but because it's my opinion, and we are obligated more than ever before to take a position on this vital matter. Jordan or LeBron James? James or Jordan?

Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It's safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.

WNBA Free Agency 2023: The Mystics could have some room for midyear adjustments after recent signings
The first week of WNBA free agency signings have occurred, with the Washington Mystics signing Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver. They also let Alysha Clark sign with the Las Vegas Aces and renounced Rui Machida's rights. With the dust mostly settled, it appears that the Mystics have a pretty...

LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you're doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it's insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference's top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.

Report: Pacers group threatened following game in Memphis
In what has become a common nuisance in Memphis, Ja Morant's dad became part of the game Pacers game last Sunday, talking enough ish to get a response from Andrew Nembhard. This fired up Ja and his courtside crew to continue puffing out their chest until James Johnson stood up. Eventually, Ja's buddy Aaron Pack was tossed from the arena, but apparently not the loading dock.

DraftKings: National Player Of The Year Odds
The John R. Wooden Award, named after the Purdue legend, will be awarded on Sunday, March 12th to the most outstanding player in men's and women's college basketball. Purdue center Zach Edey is currently the front-runner for the honor after posting ridiculous numbers offensively while being one of the best defenders in the country.
