Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh's bills would protect veterans’ benefits and create special court diversion program

Kid Governor® Inugurated, Stitt Delivers State of the State, Lawmakers Return to State Capitol
Oklahoma City – On Monday, February 6, the Oklahoma Legislature convened for regular recurring business, which will run over the next four months. We heard from Governor Kevin Stitt with his proposed agenda for the upcoming year, and we saw the lawmakers conduct the “first reading” of the more than 3,000 bills submitted for consideration in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate.
Oklahoma State Representative Tom Gann Files Bill to Repeal LEAD Act as 'failed attempt' at corporate welfare
Oklahoma City –- State Represemtatove Tom Gann, R-Inola, has filed House Bill 1381 to Repeal the Large-Scale Economic Activity and Development (LEAD) Act of 2022. Last year, the Legislature passed House Bill 4455, the LEAD Act, which promised investment rebates for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishments based on creation of new direct jobs.
National Federation of Small Business wants legislators to consider small business priorities in this session
Oklahoma City – With the Oklahoma Legislature gaveling into session Monday, February 6, National Federation of Independent Business State Director Jerrod Shouse issued the following statement:. “As the engine that drives our economy, small businesses are excited to welcome the Legislature back to Oklahoma City. Common sense, pro-growth policies...
