"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
city-sentinel.com
Curbside Chronicle vendors create and sell flower bouquets for Valentine’s Day
OKLAHOMA CITY – People in Oklahoma City will be offered a chance to purchase flowers for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day while also supporting people who are transitioning out of homelessness thanks to the team at Curbside Flowers, located at 522 N Classen Boulevard, Suite 100. Curbside...
city-sentinel.com
OKCMOA store partners with local artist to present ceramic corset fashion show
OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA) Store will present a new collaboration with local artist and designer Nicole Moan on February 9. The exhibit will also host a fashion show during the Museum’s weekly Thursday evening program, Art After 5, that evening.. The “Nicole Moan Fashion Show: The Ceramic Corset Experience” will showcase baroque, romantic-style ceramic corsets strutting down a runway in Founder’s Hall, just east of the Museum Lobby.
city-sentinel.com
National Indigenous Pop Culture Celebration coming to First Americans Museum
Oklahoma City -– Indigenous POPX (IPX), the original Indigenous Comic Con, will be held March 10-12, 2023, at First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City. The event features Indigenous celebrities, film screenings, cosplay contests, panel discussions and more. “I am so excited to have IPX back again for 2023...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma History Center presents February Kilgen Organ performance of “The Mark of Zorro”
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center will present a performance in the Kilgen Organ series featuring organist Christian Elliott. He will provide the accompanying music and sound effects to the American western silent film “The Mark of Zorro” (1920) starring Douglas Fairbanks. This performance will take...
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
OnlyInYourState
This Four Story Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Oklahoma has many unique dining experiences that are well-known and loved. From famous steakhouses to historic cafes, chances are you’ve experienced some great food if you’ve been to the Sooner State. Especially in Oklahoma City, where there are so many iconic restaurants to try. A newer addition to...
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed
Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need
If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won't want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
OnlyInYourState
Sip Drinks While You Play Classic Games At Altitude 1291 In Oklahoma
Bars with activities are the new hot thing, and with everyone eager to get out and socialize, it can be hard to decide where to go to meet up with your friends. If you are struggling to make a decision, we recommend heading over to check out Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where you can grab your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage while bowling, playing arcade games, or climbing.
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
