Oklahoma City, OK

city-sentinel.com

OKCMOA store partners with local artist to present ceramic corset fashion show

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA) Store will present a new collaboration with local artist and designer Nicole Moan on February 9. The exhibit will also host a fashion show during the Museum’s weekly Thursday evening program, Art After 5, that evening.. The “Nicole Moan Fashion Show: The Ceramic Corset Experience” will showcase baroque, romantic-style ceramic corsets strutting down a runway in Founder’s Hall, just east of the Museum Lobby.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry E Lambert

The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed

Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
SHAWNEE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
OnlyInYourState

Sip Drinks While You Play Classic Games At Altitude 1291 In Oklahoma

Bars with activities are the new hot thing, and with everyone eager to get out and socialize, it can be hard to decide where to go to meet up with your friends. If you are struggling to make a decision, we recommend heading over to check out Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where you can grab your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage while bowling, playing arcade games, or climbing.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE

