Chris Harris expected to join Titans if he doesn't get 49ers' DC job

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
On Jan. 21, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans were hiring Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris to their defensive staff as a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator, with the stipulation that he’d take the role if he didn’t land a defensive coordinator job elsewhere.

Since then, Harris has interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator job, which came open when DeMeco Ryans took the head-coaching gig with the Houston Texans.

On Thursday night, MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that Harris interviewed for the job on Tuesday, and that if he doesn’t get it he will likely join head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff in the aforementioned roles.

Harris is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks and would be a great addition for the Titans, who fired now-former secondary coach Anthony Midget following a lackluster 2022 campaign for the unit.

He’d also provide a backup option at defensive coordinator in 2024 if Shane Bowen happens to get poached, although there’s a good chance Harris himself gets poached, especially if he has success.

