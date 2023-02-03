Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
chatsports.com
Mets designate Khalil Lee for assignment
The New York Mets have designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment, a move that comes a few days after a report of domestic violence that was allegedly committed by Lee. That roster move took place in conjunction with the team’s claim of right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies.
chatsports.com
Padres FanFest Being Packed Was a Good Thing
If you’re on social media, I’m sure you probably saw fans complaining about how many people were at San Diego Padres FanFest this past Saturday at Petco Park. As someone who was there at 7:30 am and saw how long the lines were to get into the ballpark at 8 am, I certainly understand people being frustrated.
chatsports.com
Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season
Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.
chatsports.com
This Day in MLB History: February 6
1891 - The New York Giants’ salaries are leaked to the press. It shows a total team payroll of $54,600 and is topped by $5,500 going to Buck Ewing. 1895 - Babe Ruth is born in Baltimore, Maryland. 1934 - Ford Frick is named as the public relations director...
chatsports.com
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023
The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
chatsports.com
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week
We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
chatsports.com
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame
Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
chatsports.com
KS4GM’s Way Too Early First 2023 Mock Draft
With the Senior Bowl in the books, the Super Bowl a week away, and the Combine peaking over the horizon, it’s just about the perfect time to start thinking seriously about the draft, unless you happen to be a Chiefs or Eagles fan. Washington goes into the 2023 draft with a ton of uncertainty swirling around the future of the franchise’s ownership and management, but has some fairly solid components in place, in terms of the team itself.
Comments / 0