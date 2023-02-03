Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Tipster lists 10 perceived buffs that the Samsung device has over the Apple phone for just US$100 more

We’ve fielded a lot of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S23 over the past few months. Samsung put all those rumors to rest on February 1 when they officially unveiled the new phone at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The hottest model is the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is large, powerful, and expensive. Luckily, with pre-orders opening up that also means a whole new round of deals, discounts, and promotions, as networks and retailers do everything they can to get you to order Samsung’s flagship through them.

3 DAYS AGO