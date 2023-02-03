ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Xiaomi POCO X5 5G: POCO X4 Pro 5G re-run arrives with worse specifications

Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the POCO X5 5G, one-half of the POCO X5 series alongside the POCO X5 Pro 5G. While the latter is a re-branded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, it appears that Xiaomi has created the POCO X5 5G by taking the POCO X4 Pro 5G and trimming it to down in certain areas.
Fairphone 4: Repairable smartphone receives first major Android OS update

Fairphone has started rolling out the first major OS update to the Fairphone 4, which remains the company's most recent smartphone. Fairphone announced the Fairphone 4 in September 2021, shortly before Google introduced Android 12. As such, the Fairphone 4 ships with Android 11, even in 2023. Thankfully, the Fairphone...
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to come with a variable-aperture 1-inch main camera

Xiaomi is projected to follow its 12S Ultra with a 13 Ultra of potential generational advantages, a return to global availability included. Then again, the upcoming model is also thought to launch with the same IMX989 main camera as its predecessor. However, it seems this 1-inch sensor might come with...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Key Nothing Phone (2) specifications and tentative launch window revealed by new leak

While the Nothing Phone (1) was revered as a well-rounded device, our in-depth review determined it was above average, at best. To Nothing's credit, it has fixed some of the Phone (1)'s issues since launch. Those looking forward to its successor will be pleased to know MySmartPrice has revealed some important specs of the Nothing Phone (2). It will be launched sometime in Q3 2023, the report says.
Oppo Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G debut with divergent hardware

Oppo has presented the Reno8 T series, with a Vietnamese launch seemingly planned before introductions in other markets. Currently, only the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G have arrived, which Oppo has distinguished by more than just a 5G chipset. In fact, the pair only share twin 2 MP auxiliary...
DJI Mini 2 SE: Leak reveals specifications including 31 minutes runtime and 10 km range

@DealsDrone and @JasperEllens and shared details and photos about the Mini 2 SE, DJI's next budget drone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Mini 2 SE looks a lot like the Mini 2 that DJI has now replaced with the Mini 3. In fact, only an 'SE' inscription visually distinguishes the Mini 2 SE from the Mini 2. Several leaked photos confirm that the former will be another 249 g drone, too.
Deal | Anker 737 GaN charger with 120 watts discounted by 40% on Amazon

The three-port GaN charger can arguably be described as a jack of all trades, since the Anker 737 GaNPrime is able to fast charge most modern devices, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, at up to 120 watts combined or up to 100 watts when connected to a single USB-C device.
Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature

Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
OPPO Pad 2 pops up with Bluetooth 5.3 in a new leak

The Pad 2 - widely suspected to be OPPO's version of the OnePlus Pad - has been all but proven to exist through its appearance by name in a new leak. This database listing might confirm that the Pad 2 will connect to Bluetooth using MediaTek silicon - however, the exact identity of its Dimensity-series SoC still remains somewhat of a mystery.
Updated | Exynos 2400: Next-gen flagship SoC has reportedly been greenlit for mass production

Update 06/02/2023: Renowned leaker Ice Universe has confirmed the Exynos 2400's 10-core design on Weibo. It will feature one Cortex-X4 core, two Cortex-A720 (high frequency) cores, three Cortex-A720 (low frequency) cores and four Cortex-A520 cores. The original article is as follows. Even though Qualcomm tacitly confirmed its silicon would exclusively...
Oppo Find X6 Pro: Leaked image reveals final design with huge triple Hasselblad camera module

An alleged Find X6 Pro has been spotted on Weibo, possibly a few weeks before the device's introduction in China. While the design shown matches earlier leaks, it appears that its camera housing takes up more space than had been assumed. Regardless, the Find X6 Pro has a significantly larger camera housing than the Find X5 Pro, despite retaining three rear-facing cameras.
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC

5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 in review: Proven e-scooter with two points of criticism

We have just received Xiaomi's top model, the Electric Scooter 4 Pro, and now we'll take a look at the Electric Scooter 3, a slimmed-down but lighter version. It has smaller tires, a weaker motor, and a smaller battery, but weighs only 13 kg instead of 17 kg. A road permit for Germany is included.

