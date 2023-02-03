A new entry in the SER6 series has arrived, with Beelink presenting the SER6 and SER6 Pro in November. This time, Beelink has released the SER6 Pro Plus. However, while the SER6 Pro Plus is orderable from MiniXPC, Beelink has not listed the mini-PC on its website yet. Additionally, the SER6 Pro Plus may prove less powerful than the SER6 Pro, despite what its name may suggest.

1 DAY AGO