notebookcheck.net
Beelink SER6 Pro Plus arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU and Radeon 680M iGPU
A new entry in the SER6 series has arrived, with Beelink presenting the SER6 and SER6 Pro in November. This time, Beelink has released the SER6 Pro Plus. However, while the SER6 Pro Plus is orderable from MiniXPC, Beelink has not listed the mini-PC on its website yet. Additionally, the SER6 Pro Plus may prove less powerful than the SER6 Pro, despite what its name may suggest.
Xiaomi 13 Lite: European prices, configurations and launch window leak
Leaker @billbil_kun claims to have obtained European pricing, availability and configurations for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the cheapest global member of the Xiaomi 13 series. While Xiaomi has not confirmed plans to release the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the Google Play Console confirmed last month that the device would be a re-branded CIVI 2. The CIVI brand has no name recognition outside China, which may explain the CIVI 2's international arrival under a different moniker.
ONEXPLAYER 2 now orderable after raising over US$1 million on Indiegogo
The ONEXPLAYER 2's crowdfunding campaign may have ended, but the device remains orderable elsewhere. To recap, One-netbook brought the ONEXPLAYER 2 to Indiegogo in December, where it eventually received US$1,043,554 from 1,032 backers. While the ONEXPLAYER 2 resembles previous models, the gaming handheld features detachable controllers, allowing you to use it as a tablet or a 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard.
Asus refreshes the budget Vivobook 13 Slate OLED-based convertible with Intel Alder Lake-N processors
The affordable Asus VivoBook 13 Slate convertible that packs a premium OLED display will soon receive a processor upgrade. Back in 2021, Asus was launching the first Slate 13 model powered by Intel’s modest Pentium Silver N6000 processors. The 2023 model will include the new N200 and Core i3-N300 processor options based on the Alder Lake-N budget solutions.
OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro launches with an aluminum build and custom key-caps
OnePlus aims to complete your workspace set-up as well as your mobile Android upgrade in 2023 with the Keyboard 81 Pro. It is the first ever device originating from a new, "co-creation"-powered Featuring project within the company slated to expand its offerings beyond what one might expect from the brand by now.
OnePlus 11R and Buds Pro 2R pricing and availability revealed during Indian-market launch
The 11R has now been officially unleashed as the new "Shape of Power" on the Indian market. This is due to its specs, which, as some might expect, are identical to those of its Chinese-market equivalent the Ace 2, SuperVOOC S independent battery-management chip for its 100W/5,000mAh charging system included.
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip arrives as cheaper product with music sync
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip has launched in Europe. So far, the smart home product is only available in Germany. For dynamic ambient lighting, you can choose from various presets for the color LED light, like Rainbow, Aurora and Bonfire. Alternatively, you can create lighting modes with effects like Waves, Pulsing and Cycle. You can also dim the lights to suit your mood and choose from a wide range of colors.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Philips unveils Fidelio L4 and Fidelio T2 with Bluetooth LC3, LE Audio and Sony LDAC support
Philips has presented successors to the Fidelio L3 and Fidelio T1. The pair retain the form factors of their predecessors, with the Fidelio L4 serving as the company's high-end wireless headphones offering and the Fidelio T2 billed as putting 'the premium into TWS ANC earbuds'. Pricing and availability are unknown for both devices at this stage, beyond a vague commitment to Q3 2023 launches.
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: World's first 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor goes up for pre-order in UK
The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B is now available to pre-order in the UK, having debuted in November. Initially, LG revealed the gaming monitor in the US for US$999, before announcing a €1,099 launch price in the Eurozone. For reference, the latter price includes taxes, unlike in the US. The UltraGear 27GR95QE...
New information points to Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Redmi Note 12T Pro
Last month, a rumour emerged of Xiaomi's plan to reveal a Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, with the company having already introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. For reference, the latter is now available outside China as the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, the device thought to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on the 3C with its model number, 23049RAD8C.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released globally with Bluetooth LE Audio support arriving later this year
OnePlus has now released the Buds 2 Pro globally, having introduced the premium earbuds last month in China. To recap, the Buds 2 Pro promises up to 9 hours of continuous listening with ANC switched off. By contrast, enabling ANC drops battery life to 6 hours. For reference, the bundling charging case should provide at least three full charges, which combines to create 39 hours of total battery life with ANC on and 25 hours with ANC off.
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches alongside brand-first 5G Router
OnePlus had a lot to introduce during its Cloud 11 event hosted in New Dehli today (February 7, 2023), a successor to the TV Q1 Pro included. The newer model is updated with a MediaTek MT9617 SoC of an estimated 23% improvement over its predecessor. The OEM backs it to deliver "silky smooth" and "ultra responsive" performance thanks to support for a 120Hz VRR mode and ALLM respectively.
Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature
Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
Lightest mid-engine 4 kg e-bike kit enters mass production phase
The Lightest ebike kit has entered mass production. First seen on Indiegogo in 2020, the kit enables you to convert an ordinary bike into an electric one. The product is only now being produced at scale due to slower-than-forecast progress and several issues. Bikee, the company behind the kit, claims it is the lightest e-bike mid-drive motor on the market, weighing in at 1.75 kg (~3.9 lbs). This means that the entry-level 250 W motor kit, including a 250 Wh battery, will add 4.0 kg (~8.8 lbs) to the weight of your bike. The top-end 100 W variant, the heaviest kit, weighs around 5.5 kg (~12.1 lbs).
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
JBL Pulse 5 Portable Speaker with vibrant 360° lighting arrives
The JBL Pulse 5 portable speaker has been launched in the US. Arriving in Europe last year, the gadget can produce 360° lighting, with dynamic effects to match the music playing. Alternatively, you can select a color or lighting effect using the JBL Portable app. The sound system comprises a 30 W 64 mm woofer and a 10 W 16 mm tweeter, covering a frequency range from 58 Hz to 20 kHz.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 with Ryzen 9 5900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Initial benchmarks of AMD's current-gen laptop processors are a mixed bag. Unfortunately, one won't be able to purchase them anytime soon, with the first models slated to go on sale sometime in Q2. Even the last-gen Ryzen 6000 models are few and far between. Thankfully, Asus has an exciting deal on some Ryzen-based gaming laptops.
DJI Mini 2 SE: Leak reveals specifications including 31 minutes runtime and 10 km range
@DealsDrone and @JasperEllens and shared details and photos about the Mini 2 SE, DJI's next budget drone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Mini 2 SE looks a lot like the Mini 2 that DJI has now replaced with the Mini 3. In fact, only an 'SE' inscription visually distinguishes the Mini 2 SE from the Mini 2. Several leaked photos confirm that the former will be another 249 g drone, too.
Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks
A few days back, CPU-Z screenshots of a Core i5-13490F emerged courtesy of @wxnod showcasing a processor with 10 cores (6 P-cores + 4 E-cores), 16 threads, and a 65 W TDP. The chip had 24 MB of L3 cache and a 4.8 GHz boost frequency. These specs for the Core i5-13490F matched the Core i5-13400F save for the 4 MB more cache and 200 MHz higher boost clock.
