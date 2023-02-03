Nvidia RTX 6000 with 18,176 CUDA cores and 300 W TDP 15% slower than RTX 4090 in 3DMark Time Spy

Read full article on original website
Beelink SER6 Pro Plus arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU and Radeon 680M iGPU
A new entry in the SER6 series has arrived, with Beelink presenting the SER6 and SER6 Pro in November. This time, Beelink has released the SER6 Pro Plus. However, while the SER6 Pro Plus is orderable from MiniXPC, Beelink has not listed the mini-PC on its website yet. Additionally, the SER6 Pro Plus may prove less powerful than the SER6 Pro, despite what its name may suggest.
Minisforum unveils NUCG5 mini PC with Intel Core i5-1240P and dual Thunderbolt 4
The latest mini PC introduced by Minisforum, namely NUCG5, comes with a 12th gen Intel processor and a dual Thunderbolt 4 design. Pre-orders can already be placed on the OEM's website and, for now, there are only two hardware configurations to choose from. According to the official press release, this...
Deal | ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale for up to 33% off with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, 120 Hz display and Radeon RX 6700S or Radeon RX 6800S GPUs
Best Buy is offering heavy reductions on last-generation ROG Zephyrus G14 configurations. To recap, ASUS announced a new ROG Zephyrus G14 last month during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. However, ASUS has still not confirmed when the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) will be available, nor how much the Ryzen 7000 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-powered machine will cost.
ASRock announces 4X4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 7030U processors and dual USB4 ports
Even though USB4 has been supported since last year on AMD's mobile platforms, not many devices feature this type of port. ASRock is adding not just one but two USB4 connectors on the new 4x4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs. AMD's Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U are offered as processor options and there is support for up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
OnePlus Pad debuts with an all-new aspect ratio for its 144Hz ReadFit display
5G Accessory Android Launch OnePlus Software Tablet Touchscreen. OnePlus asserts that its initial foray into the tablet market is a true rival to other, more established slates right out of the gate. With its confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ platform that is rated for "5G Cellular Data Sharing" on the tablet, it would certainly be one of the more unique, even without the introduction of the 7:5 screen to its form-factor.
Asus refreshes the budget Vivobook 13 Slate OLED-based convertible with Intel Alder Lake-N processors
The affordable Asus VivoBook 13 Slate convertible that packs a premium OLED display will soon receive a processor upgrade. Back in 2021, Asus was launching the first Slate 13 model powered by Intel’s modest Pentium Silver N6000 processors. The 2023 model will include the new N200 and Core i3-N300 processor options based on the Alder Lake-N budget solutions.
Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks
A few days back, CPU-Z screenshots of a Core i5-13490F emerged courtesy of @wxnod showcasing a processor with 10 cores (6 P-cores + 4 E-cores), 16 threads, and a 65 W TDP. The chip had 24 MB of L3 cache and a 4.8 GHz boost frequency. These specs for the Core i5-13490F matched the Core i5-13400F save for the 4 MB more cache and 200 MHz higher boost clock.
AMD Zen 5 architecture leak reveals 22-30% IPC gain as well as a much bigger L1, unified L2, and a possible shared L4 cache for APUs
AMD revealed back in 2022 that Zen 5 CPUs and “Strix Point” APUs will release in 2024. Rumors have it that Zen 5 will adopt a hybrid architecture similar to Intel’s recent efforts. In addition, Zen 5 CPUs are reported to bring IPC gains of up to 30% over the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chips. Alongside Intel Arrow Lake details, RedGamingTech has now expanded as well as offered some tweaks to his previous claims about AMD Zen 5.
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches alongside brand-first 5G Router
OnePlus had a lot to introduce during its Cloud 11 event hosted in New Dehli today (February 7, 2023), a successor to the TV Q1 Pro included. The newer model is updated with a MediaTek MT9617 SoC of an estimated 23% improvement over its predecessor. The OEM backs it to deliver "silky smooth" and "ultra responsive" performance thanks to support for a 120Hz VRR mode and ALLM respectively.
Rare 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 card currently auctions for US$14,100 on Ebay
Back in the year 2000, the gaming GPU market was not dominated by just two companies like today. Nvidia had to confront not only ATI (later becomes AMD’s GPU division) with its newly introduced Radeon cards, but also 3dfx with the new Voodoo 4500 and 5500 cards, Matrox with the G450, S3 with Savage 2000 or even the infamous BitBoys Oy with the Glaze3D vaporware. The competition was tougher, and consumers could find solutions for any budget thanks to constant price wars. Unfortunately, 3dfx was one of the companies that could not adapt to the highly competitive market conditions, so it ultimately got bought out by Nvidia. Apart from its Voodoo 5 5500 cards with dual GPUs, 3dfx was also planning to release Voodoo 6 6000 cards with four GPUs, but this never came to happen before the buyout. Only around 1,000 prototype units were pre-produced for the unreleased model, and one of these is now up for auction on Ebay.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 with Ryzen 9 5900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Initial benchmarks of AMD's current-gen laptop processors are a mixed bag. Unfortunately, one won't be able to purchase them anytime soon, with the first models slated to go on sale sometime in Q2. Even the last-gen Ryzen 6000 models are few and far between. Thankfully, Asus has an exciting deal on some Ryzen-based gaming laptops.
POCO X5 Pro 5G: Xiaomi's first global MIUI 14 device launches with 120 Hz AMOLED display and 108 MP triple camera
Xiaomi has launched the POCO X5 Pro 5G, the global answer to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. The POCO X5 Pro 5G is also the first device to launch globally with MIUI 14, beating out the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The POCO X5 Pro 5G has...
OPPO Find "N3" tipped to launch as a foldable smartphone with a periscope zoom upgrade
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO put a lot of thought and its highest-end mobile camera attributes into its latest Find N2 foldable phablet, an up-to-date 50MP main camera, an in-house MariSilicon X NPU and even Hasselblad branding included. However, the device's rumored predecessor may launch with an upgrade to leave its 32MP telephoto shooter in the dust.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released globally with Bluetooth LE Audio support arriving later this year
OnePlus has now released the Buds 2 Pro globally, having introduced the premium earbuds last month in China. To recap, the Buds 2 Pro promises up to 9 hours of continuous listening with ANC switched off. By contrast, enabling ANC drops battery life to 6 hours. For reference, the bundling charging case should provide at least three full charges, which combines to create 39 hours of total battery life with ANC on and 25 hours with ANC off.
Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature
Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
New information points to Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Redmi Note 12T Pro
Last month, a rumour emerged of Xiaomi's plan to reveal a Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, with the company having already introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. For reference, the latter is now available outside China as the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, the device thought to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on the 3C with its model number, 23049RAD8C.
OnePlus 11R and Buds Pro 2R pricing and availability revealed during Indian-market launch
The 11R has now been officially unleashed as the new "Shape of Power" on the Indian market. This is due to its specs, which, as some might expect, are identical to those of its Chinese-market equivalent the Ace 2, SuperVOOC S independent battery-management chip for its 100W/5,000mAh charging system included.
OnePlus 11 launches globally with pre-order bonuses in some markets
OnePlus has finally released the OnePlus 11 outside China. The OnePlus 11 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as well as three high-resolution rear-facing cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery and 80 W or 100 W fast charging. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 globally, just over a month...
