Nvidia RTX 6000 with 18,176 CUDA cores and 300 W TDP 15% slower than RTX 4090 in 3DMark Time Spy

Back in the year 2000, the gaming GPU market was not dominated by just two companies like today. Nvidia had to confront not only ATI (later becomes AMD’s GPU division) with its newly introduced Radeon cards, but also 3dfx with the new Voodoo 4500 and 5500 cards, Matrox with the G450, S3 with Savage 2000 or even the infamous BitBoys Oy with the Glaze3D vaporware. The competition was tougher, and consumers could find solutions for any budget thanks to constant price wars. Unfortunately, 3dfx was one of the companies that could not adapt to the highly competitive market conditions, so it ultimately got bought out by Nvidia. Apart from its Voodoo 5 5500 cards with dual GPUs, 3dfx was also planning to release Voodoo 6 6000 cards with four GPUs, but this never came to happen before the buyout. Only around 1,000 prototype units were pre-produced for the unreleased model, and one of these is now up for auction on Ebay.

