Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Xiaomi POCO X5 5G: POCO X4 Pro 5G re-run arrives with worse specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the POCO X5 5G, one-half of the POCO X5 series alongside the POCO X5 Pro 5G. While the latter is a re-branded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, it appears that Xiaomi has created the POCO X5 5G by taking the POCO X4 Pro 5G and trimming it to down in certain areas.
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 in review: Proven e-scooter with two points of criticism
We have just received Xiaomi's top model, the Electric Scooter 4 Pro, and now we'll take a look at the Electric Scooter 3, a slimmed-down but lighter version. It has smaller tires, a weaker motor, and a smaller battery, but weighs only 13 kg instead of 17 kg. A road permit for Germany is included.
Rumor | Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V specs and launch info surface in the wild touting fantabulous camera upgrades
While multiple leaks have surfaced about Sony's next-gen flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, most have leaned towards speculation so far. The latest of the lot isn't particularly different, either, with an anonymous source on a GSMArena comment section seemingly offering insight into Sony's hardware and launch plans for the flagship phone.
Deal | Anker 737 GaN charger with 120 watts discounted by 40% on Amazon
The three-port GaN charger can arguably be described as a jack of all trades, since the Anker 737 GaNPrime is able to fast charge most modern devices, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, at up to 120 watts combined or up to 100 watts when connected to a single USB-C device.
Lightest mid-engine 4 kg e-bike kit enters mass production phase
The Lightest ebike kit has entered mass production. First seen on Indiegogo in 2020, the kit enables you to convert an ordinary bike into an electric one. The product is only now being produced at scale due to slower-than-forecast progress and several issues. Bikee, the company behind the kit, claims it is the lightest e-bike mid-drive motor on the market, weighing in at 1.75 kg (~3.9 lbs). This means that the entry-level 250 W motor kit, including a 250 Wh battery, will add 4.0 kg (~8.8 lbs) to the weight of your bike. The top-end 100 W variant, the heaviest kit, weighs around 5.5 kg (~12.1 lbs).
DJI Mini 2 SE: Leak reveals specifications including 31 minutes runtime and 10 km range
@DealsDrone and @JasperEllens and shared details and photos about the Mini 2 SE, DJI's next budget drone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Mini 2 SE looks a lot like the Mini 2 that DJI has now replaced with the Mini 3. In fact, only an 'SE' inscription visually distinguishes the Mini 2 SE from the Mini 2. Several leaked photos confirm that the former will be another 249 g drone, too.
OPPO Pad 2 pops up with Bluetooth 5.3 in a new leak
The Pad 2 - widely suspected to be OPPO's version of the OnePlus Pad - has been all but proven to exist through its appearance by name in a new leak. This database listing might confirm that the Pad 2 will connect to Bluetooth using MediaTek silicon - however, the exact identity of its Dimensity-series SoC still remains somewhat of a mystery.
Roborock Q10 Ultra: New robot vacuum cleaner leaks in two versions
A recent FCC entry suggests that Roborock is preparing to release another robot vacuum series. So far, the company has refreshed its S series, with the S8, S8 Plus and S8 Pro Ultra debuting last month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Seemingly, Roborock is now turning its attention to updating the Q series, refreshed most recently with the Q5 series and the Q7 Max+.
Fairphone 4: Repairable smartphone receives first major Android OS update
Fairphone has started rolling out the first major OS update to the Fairphone 4, which remains the company's most recent smartphone. Fairphone announced the Fairphone 4 in September 2021, shortly before Google introduced Android 12. As such, the Fairphone 4 ships with Android 11, even in 2023. Thankfully, the Fairphone...
Next-generation Sony Xperia PRO-I teased by leaker as "a phone unlike anything we've seen before"
The tipster @TheGalox_ has seemingly been teasing the successor to the Sony Xperia PRO-I. As mentioned above, the source uses the thrilling introductory phrase of “a phone unlike anything we’ve seen before” followed by a tentative launch date timeframe of “coming later this year”. There are some expectations that the Xperia PRO-I II (or whatever name Sony gives it) could see the light of day at some point in the third quarter of 2023.
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: World's first 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor goes up for pre-order in UK
The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B is now available to pre-order in the UK, having debuted in November. Initially, LG revealed the gaming monitor in the US for US$999, before announcing a €1,099 launch price in the Eurozone. For reference, the latter price includes taxes, unlike in the US. The UltraGear 27GR95QE...
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to come with a variable-aperture 1-inch main camera
Xiaomi is projected to follow its 12S Ultra with a 13 Ultra of potential generational advantages, a return to global availability included. Then again, the upcoming model is also thought to launch with the same IMX989 main camera as its predecessor. However, it seems this 1-inch sensor might come with...
GeForce RTX 4090 hits Steam's latest hardware survey hard as Radeon RX 7000 series yet to register an entry
As always, Nvidia completely dominates the PC video card usage chart that is produced in Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey. For January 2023, Team Green has apparently secured 75.03% of user share, leaving just 15.31% for AMD and 9.42% for Intel. Nvidia also holds a powerful grip over the overall graphics card percentage use table and the percentage monthly change table, with the pricey GeForce RTX 4090 providing the company with yet another strong entry.
Updated | Exynos 2400: Next-gen flagship SoC has reportedly been greenlit for mass production
Update 06/02/2023: Renowned leaker Ice Universe has confirmed the Exynos 2400's 10-core design on Weibo. It will feature one Cortex-X4 core, two Cortex-A720 (high frequency) cores, three Cortex-A720 (low frequency) cores and four Cortex-A520 cores. The original article is as follows. Even though Qualcomm tacitly confirmed its silicon would exclusively...
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Cinebench R23 score leaks online
Leaked benchmarks of AMD's upcoming laptop processors have been all over the place. While the Dragon Range-based Ryzen 9 7845HX rocketed to the top of PassMark's charts, the Phoenix-based Ryzen 9 7940HS failed to keep up with a last-gen Alder Lake flagship. Another Phoenix chip Ryzen 7 7840HS, has now been benchmarked. The processor will likely debut alongside the Alienware x16 sometime in Q2, 2022.
Leaked Intel Meteor Lake efficiency target signals substantially better performance/watt vs Raptor Lake
Intel announced in early 2022 that 14th gen Meteor Lake CPUs will debut in 2023. Based on the 7 nm Intel 4 process, the CPU tiles on Meteor Lake chips are reported to prioritize efficiency alongside delivering 15-28% IPC uplift for “Redwood Cove” P-cores and >15% IPC gain for “Crestmont” E-cores. The latest rumor now alleges that Meteor Lake will soundly beat Raptor Lake in terms of performance/watt.
Tesla vs Toyota, BYD, VW, and Ford profit margins get visualized as GM trails it four to one
While it was already known that Tesla makes 8x more money per car than the world's largest automaker Toyota, a new profit margin infographic shows that no other car brand is even close, too. Tesla earned US$9,547 per vehicle in Q3, while General Motors whose profits come in second made US$2,150, or less than a quarter of the margin that Tesla commands. Interestingly enough, Tesla's biggest EV competitor BYD earned US$1,550 per car, taking the third place in profitability. Here's a list of some electric car makers' profit margins per car:
Vigorous Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Zen 3 SKU sales help AMD target new usage share heights in Steam hardware survey
Steam’s hardware and software survey for January 2023 reveals that AMD has managed to stop the rot in terms of how many of those surveyed use a combination of a Windows-based machine with an AMD processor. Team Red hit usage share of 32.87% in November but this slumped to 32.16% in December. However, the latest result shows 32.84% for AMD in January on Windows-based desktops and laptops, while the overall result for all operating systems is also good news for Team Red, with 33.24% for AMD and 66.76% usage share for Intel.
