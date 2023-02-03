The Lightest ebike kit has entered mass production. First seen on Indiegogo in 2020, the kit enables you to convert an ordinary bike into an electric one. The product is only now being produced at scale due to slower-than-forecast progress and several issues. Bikee, the company behind the kit, claims it is the lightest e-bike mid-drive motor on the market, weighing in at 1.75 kg (~3.9 lbs). This means that the entry-level 250 W motor kit, including a 250 Wh battery, will add 4.0 kg (~8.8 lbs) to the weight of your bike. The top-end 100 W variant, the heaviest kit, weighs around 5.5 kg (~12.1 lbs).

