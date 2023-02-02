LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
Minisforum unveils NUCG5 mini PC with Intel Core i5-1240P and dual Thunderbolt 4
The latest mini PC introduced by Minisforum, namely NUCG5, comes with a 12th gen Intel processor and a dual Thunderbolt 4 design. Pre-orders can already be placed on the OEM's website and, for now, there are only two hardware configurations to choose from. According to the official press release, this...
Deal | ViewSonic X2000B-4K: 4K ultra short projector on sale with 31% off
Amazon US has slashed the price of the ViewSonic X2000B-4K, one of ViewSonic's high-end ultra short throw projector systems. For reference, the ViewSonic X2000B-4K has a 0.22 throw ratio, which allows it to create 100-inch projections at 23 cm away from a surface. However, the projector can project between 65- and 150-inch images as required.
New information points to Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Redmi Note 12T Pro
Last month, a rumour emerged of Xiaomi's plan to reveal a Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, with the company having already introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. For reference, the latter is now available outside China as the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Subsequently, the device thought to be the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been spotted on the 3C with its model number, 23049RAD8C.
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: World's first 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor goes up for pre-order in UK
The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B is now available to pre-order in the UK, having debuted in November. Initially, LG revealed the gaming monitor in the US for US$999, before announcing a €1,099 launch price in the Eurozone. For reference, the latter price includes taxes, unlike in the US. The UltraGear 27GR95QE...
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
OnePlus Ace 2 arrives with modern flagship chipset and 1240p AMOLED display
OnePlus has launched the Ace 2 in China, which could be mistaken for the OnePlus 11. However, while the Ace 2 shares its looks with the OnePlus 11, it utilises the same chipset as the OnePlus 10T. Similarities between the Ace 2 and OnePlus 10T extend beyond their shared chipsets too.
POCO X5 Pro 5G: Xiaomi's first global MIUI 14 device launches with 120 Hz AMOLED display and 108 MP triple camera
Xiaomi has launched the POCO X5 Pro 5G, the global answer to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. The POCO X5 Pro 5G is also the first device to launch globally with MIUI 14, beating out the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The POCO X5 Pro 5G has...
Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks
A few days back, CPU-Z screenshots of a Core i5-13490F emerged courtesy of @wxnod showcasing a processor with 10 cores (6 P-cores + 4 E-cores), 16 threads, and a 65 W TDP. The chip had 24 MB of L3 cache and a 4.8 GHz boost frequency. These specs for the Core i5-13490F matched the Core i5-13400F save for the 4 MB more cache and 200 MHz higher boost clock.
Next-generation Apple Mac Studio will not receive M2 Max or M2 Ultra upgrades because of impending Mac Pro
Mark Gurman has commented on the state of the Mac Studio, which Apple introduced 11 months ago. While the mini-PC debuted with Apple's most powerful chipsets, the company has since pivoted to the M2 series with the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Theoretically, the M2 Max and rumoured M2 Ultra should be drop-in replacements for their M1-based predecessors.
Key Nothing Phone (2) specifications and tentative launch window revealed by new leak
While the Nothing Phone (1) was revered as a well-rounded device, our in-depth review determined it was above average, at best. To Nothing's credit, it has fixed some of the Phone (1)'s issues since launch. Those looking forward to its successor will be pleased to know MySmartPrice has revealed some important specs of the Nothing Phone (2). It will be launched sometime in Q3 2023, the report says.
Asus refreshes the budget Vivobook 13 Slate OLED-based convertible with Intel Alder Lake-N processors
The affordable Asus VivoBook 13 Slate convertible that packs a premium OLED display will soon receive a processor upgrade. Back in 2021, Asus was launching the first Slate 13 model powered by Intel’s modest Pentium Silver N6000 processors. The 2023 model will include the new N200 and Core i3-N300 processor options based on the Alder Lake-N budget solutions.
OPPO Find "N3" tipped to launch as a foldable smartphone with a periscope zoom upgrade
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO put a lot of thought and its highest-end mobile camera attributes into its latest Find N2 foldable phablet, an up-to-date 50MP main camera, an in-house MariSilicon X NPU and even Hasselblad branding included. However, the device's rumored predecessor may launch with an upgrade to leave its 32MP telephoto shooter in the dust.
OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro launches with an aluminum build and custom key-caps
OnePlus aims to complete your workspace set-up as well as your mobile Android upgrade in 2023 with the Keyboard 81 Pro. It is the first ever device originating from a new, "co-creation"-powered Featuring project within the company slated to expand its offerings beyond what one might expect from the brand by now.
Garmin Instinct 2/2S Beta Version 11.15 removes popular Morning Report feature
Garmin has released Beta Version 11.15, an update for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches. The latest software fixes several problems, such as issues with Garmin Pay, compass calibration and the Connect IQ glance icon’s position. Another issue with sleep data uploads made via Garmin Express has been resolved, as has a bug on the Edit Set page which could cause the wearables to crash.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 with Ryzen 9 5900HX and GeForce RTX 3080 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Initial benchmarks of AMD's current-gen laptop processors are a mixed bag. Unfortunately, one won't be able to purchase them anytime soon, with the first models slated to go on sale sometime in Q2. Even the last-gen Ryzen 6000 models are few and far between. Thankfully, Asus has an exciting deal on some Ryzen-based gaming laptops.
Updated | Exynos 2400: Next-gen flagship SoC has reportedly been greenlit for mass production
Update 06/02/2023: Renowned leaker Ice Universe has confirmed the Exynos 2400's 10-core design on Weibo. It will feature one Cortex-X4 core, two Cortex-A720 (high frequency) cores, three Cortex-A720 (low frequency) cores and four Cortex-A520 cores. The original article is as follows. Even though Qualcomm tacitly confirmed its silicon would exclusively...
Oppo Find X6 Pro: Leaked image reveals final design with huge triple Hasselblad camera module
An alleged Find X6 Pro has been spotted on Weibo, possibly a few weeks before the device's introduction in China. While the design shown matches earlier leaks, it appears that its camera housing takes up more space than had been assumed. Regardless, the Find X6 Pro has a significantly larger camera housing than the Find X5 Pro, despite retaining three rear-facing cameras.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 trashes the Apple A16 Bionic in alleged Geekbench run
While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has dramatically improved upon its predecessor's shortcomings, it still cannot hold a candle to Apple's offerings. The next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was rumoured to remedy that with its next-gen Arm Cortex-X4 core. An alleged Geekbench score of the SoC suggests it performs remarkably better than initially anticipated (1,800/6,500), surpassing even Apple's shiny new A16 Bionic.
OPPO Pad 2 pops up with Bluetooth 5.3 in a new leak
The Pad 2 - widely suspected to be OPPO's version of the OnePlus Pad - has been all but proven to exist through its appearance by name in a new leak. This database listing might confirm that the Pad 2 will connect to Bluetooth using MediaTek silicon - however, the exact identity of its Dimensity-series SoC still remains somewhat of a mystery.
