Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT first certified Level 3 autonomy in US beating Tesla

While it was already known that Tesla makes 8x more money per car than the world's largest automaker Toyota, a new profit margin infographic shows that no other car brand is even close, too. Tesla earned US$9,547 per vehicle in Q3, while General Motors whose profits come in second made US$2,150, or less than a quarter of the margin that Tesla commands. Interestingly enough, Tesla's biggest EV competitor BYD earned US$1,550 per car, taking the third place in profitability. Here's a list of some electric car makers' profit margins per car:

