Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT first certified Level 3 autonomy in US beating Tesla

Tesla vs Toyota, BYD, VW, and Ford profit margins get visualized as GM trails it four to one
While it was already known that Tesla makes 8x more money per car than the world's largest automaker Toyota, a new profit margin infographic shows that no other car brand is even close, too. Tesla earned US$9,547 per vehicle in Q3, while General Motors whose profits come in second made US$2,150, or less than a quarter of the margin that Tesla commands. Interestingly enough, Tesla's biggest EV competitor BYD earned US$1,550 per car, taking the third place in profitability. Here's a list of some electric car makers' profit margins per car:
Model Y owner's steering wheel comes loose while driving, Tesla initially charges US$104 for repair
While the American EV maker is not particularly known for its build quality, it took about a week for Tesla to indirectly acknowledge the apparent manufacturing defect as it has now bought back the practically brand-new Model Y of a disappointed customer from New Jersey. A loose steering wheel that...
Biggest EV battery makers ranking reveals a new second place as Tesla suppliers LG and Panasonic drop
The total battery capacity of EVs and hybrids made in 2022 grew 78% year-on-year, and may soon reach 1TWh of annual production. Currently, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) is still the company that makes the most battery cells that then go into electric cars and the second LG is not even close at a bit over a third of CATL's market share.
Tesla Vision-only parking update without ultrasonic sensors nears release as detailed on a new Model 3
Tesla recently started removing the ultrasonic sensors (USS) that were used for detecting close objects while parking from its new vehicles, claiming that the Vision camera system can take over their duties. In reality, it saved US$144 per vehicle from removing the USS units and harness, but didn't introduce any stopgap solution, leaving owners of newer Tesla models to wait on a software update before they regain the parking sensor functionality. As Tesla informed at the time:
Deal | XGIMI Aura: 4K ultra-short-throw projector dips below US$2,000 for first time
The XGIMI Aura has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon, where it typically sells for US$2,499. For transparency, Amazon briefly discounted the ultra-short-throw projector to US$2,124.25 in January and US$2,379 in mid-October. However, the XGIMI Aura is available for less than US$2,000 for the first time. Incidentally, XGIMI continues to sell the Aura for US$2,499 on its website.
OnePlus 11R and Buds Pro 2R pricing and availability revealed during Indian-market launch
The 11R has now been officially unleashed as the new "Shape of Power" on the Indian market. This is due to its specs, which, as some might expect, are identical to those of its Chinese-market equivalent the Ace 2, SuperVOOC S independent battery-management chip for its 100W/5,000mAh charging system included.
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip arrives as cheaper product with music sync
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip has launched in Europe. So far, the smart home product is only available in Germany. For dynamic ambient lighting, you can choose from various presets for the color LED light, like Rainbow, Aurora and Bonfire. Alternatively, you can create lighting modes with effects like Waves, Pulsing and Cycle. You can also dim the lights to suit your mood and choose from a wide range of colors.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released globally with Bluetooth LE Audio support arriving later this year
OnePlus has now released the Buds 2 Pro globally, having introduced the premium earbuds last month in China. To recap, the Buds 2 Pro promises up to 9 hours of continuous listening with ANC switched off. By contrast, enabling ANC drops battery life to 6 hours. For reference, the bundling charging case should provide at least three full charges, which combines to create 39 hours of total battery life with ANC on and 25 hours with ANC off.
OPPO Find N2 Flip: European pricing leak touts Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 parity
Android Foldable Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. After debuting the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip in China, OPPO is finally set to bring the clamshell-style Find N2 Flip over to Europe, with the foldable expected to debut at MWC later this month. Ahead of that, however, a new leak has now revealed pricing information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 rival.
Tecno Phantom V Fold set to launch at MWC 2023 with high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Tecno is "delighted" to preview what is billed as a major milestone for the company: the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will run on the "top-of-the-line" Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek. The OEM also now...
Key Nothing Phone (2) specifications and tentative launch window revealed by new leak
While the Nothing Phone (1) was revered as a well-rounded device, our in-depth review determined it was above average, at best. To Nothing's credit, it has fixed some of the Phone (1)'s issues since launch. Those looking forward to its successor will be pleased to know MySmartPrice has revealed some important specs of the Nothing Phone (2). It will be launched sometime in Q3 2023, the report says.
Beelink SER6 Pro Plus arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU and Radeon 680M iGPU
A new entry in the SER6 series has arrived, with Beelink presenting the SER6 and SER6 Pro in November. This time, Beelink has released the SER6 Pro Plus. However, while the SER6 Pro Plus is orderable from MiniXPC, Beelink has not listed the mini-PC on its website yet. Additionally, the SER6 Pro Plus may prove less powerful than the SER6 Pro, despite what its name may suggest.
New Garmin Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 retailer leaks showcase designs, specifications and US pricing
Gadgets & Wearables has discovered marketing renders, US prices and specifications of two upcoming Garmin smartwatches. For some reason, 5 Under Golf listed the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 955 ahead of schedule, with no launch in sight for either model. Regardless, 5 Under Golf has revealed the following specifications:. Forerunner...
Last minute leaks point to lower than expected OnePlus 11 launch pricing
@Sudhanshu1414 and @rquandt claim to have received final pricing for the OnePlus 11, which launches later today. Surprisingly, the pricing reported by the pair is significantly lower than earlier leaks suggested. For reference, Quandt previously leaked that the OnePlus 11 would start at €899, for which OnePlus would include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB non-expandable storage.
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: World's first 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor goes up for pre-order in UK
The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B is now available to pre-order in the UK, having debuted in November. Initially, LG revealed the gaming monitor in the US for US$999, before announcing a €1,099 launch price in the Eurozone. For reference, the latter price includes taxes, unlike in the US. The UltraGear 27GR95QE...
OPPO Find "N3" tipped to launch as a foldable smartphone with a periscope zoom upgrade
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO put a lot of thought and its highest-end mobile camera attributes into its latest Find N2 foldable phablet, an up-to-date 50MP main camera, an in-house MariSilicon X NPU and even Hasselblad branding included. However, the device's rumored predecessor may launch with an upgrade to leave its 32MP telephoto shooter in the dust.
Xiaomi POCO X5 5G: POCO X4 Pro 5G re-run arrives with worse specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the POCO X5 5G, one-half of the POCO X5 series alongside the POCO X5 Pro 5G. While the latter is a re-branded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, it appears that Xiaomi has created the POCO X5 5G by taking the POCO X4 Pro 5G and trimming it to down in certain areas.
