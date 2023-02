Those looking to start a nursing career are encouraged to apply for a scholarship that has been made available by a local hospital. The Auxiliary of Pella Regional Health Center is seeking persons in need of financial assistance in order to pursue a nursing career. The 2023 Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships are available to those who are beginning their nursing degree or for those who are continuing their education.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO