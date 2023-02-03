ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Las Vegas home prices continue to decline

Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during January was $425,000. That’s the same price as December, and down 2.3 percent from $435,000 in January of 2022. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.
High-rise condo market remains robust

The high-rise condo market showed a lot of resilience in 2022 by posting its second highest number of closings in history despite falling 23 percent from the all-time record in 2021 and posting one of its highest annual prices per square foot. A new report from Applied Analysis shows there...
Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
Caterpillar to showcase Innovations and Technology at Conexpo

Caterpillar to showcase Innovations and Technology at Conexpo. The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure. The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m²)...
Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session

Faced with an ongoing stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, Treasurer Zach Conine said lawmakers are engaging in a “political exercise” that will have damaging, real-life consequences for Nevadans. The post Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
Latest attraction to land at Area15: A Boeing 747

A salvaged Boeing 747 aircraft repurposed as an event space will be one of the attractions of a 20-acre expansion of the Area15 immersive art and entertainment district in Las Vegas. Universal Parks & Resorts will anchor the expansion with a year-round horror entertainment experience inspired by its Halloween Horror...
LAS VEGAS, NV

