Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Nevada home buyers attracted to decrease in mortgage rates
Southern Nevada home buyers have been struggling with high rates for the past months, however, rates are showing a decrease that is starting to attract buyers again.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas home prices continue to decline
Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during January was $425,000. That’s the same price as December, and down 2.3 percent from $435,000 in January of 2022. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.
businesspress.vegas
High-rise condo market remains robust
The high-rise condo market showed a lot of resilience in 2022 by posting its second highest number of closings in history despite falling 23 percent from the all-time record in 2021 and posting one of its highest annual prices per square foot. A new report from Applied Analysis shows there...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
Las Vegas residents say they feel impact of price hike on their utility bills
Many Las Vegas residents say they were shocked to see their first utility bill since the January price hike from NV Energy.
KRON4
LA mansion where Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel was gunned down is up for sale
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is best known as the mobster who helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946. Less than six months later, a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside the Beverly Hills, California, mansion he shared with his girlfriend. That mansion is now up for sale.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
Breaking Down Geothermal Research, Investment in the West
Nevada has committed to providing 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Lawmakers in 2019 set the new renewable energy portfolio standard, with a goal of reaching zero-carbon by 2050. But, to get there, all forms of renewable energy will need to work together. That includes wind and...
Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year
A federal investigation into a fatality at Nevada Gold Mines faulted the company for not following its safety protocols to protect open areas and outlined four enforcement actions. The post Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
highways.today
Caterpillar to showcase Innovations and Technology at Conexpo
Caterpillar to showcase Innovations and Technology at Conexpo. The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure. The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m²)...
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
sparkstrib.com
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
Clark County approves plan to make F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event
On Tuesday morning, Clark County commissioners will consider the possibility of hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for the next 10 years.
Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session
Faced with an ongoing stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, Treasurer Zach Conine said lawmakers are engaging in a “political exercise” that will have damaging, real-life consequences for Nevadans. The post Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas Airport Faces A Capacity Disaster, Strip Fire, $100K Robbery & 10 Years of Formula1!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about some earth shattering passenger numbers at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Fox5 KVVU
Catalytic converter thieves hit Blind Center of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The latest catalytic converter theft shows thieves don’t care who they hit. They have plagued the Blind Center of Nevada, stealing four converters recently. “This kind of stuff is just a slap in the face,” said Blind Center of Nevada Facilities Manager Erik Bradley.
travelweekly.com
Latest attraction to land at Area15: A Boeing 747
A salvaged Boeing 747 aircraft repurposed as an event space will be one of the attractions of a 20-acre expansion of the Area15 immersive art and entertainment district in Las Vegas. Universal Parks & Resorts will anchor the expansion with a year-round horror entertainment experience inspired by its Halloween Horror...
Comments / 2