Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Forum on the Environment holds annual meeting
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil. Updated: 7...
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental group holds 25th annual forum this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How to protect Alaska’s wild creatures like fur seals to polar bears, erosion, and how to protect rural communities are part of the conversations planned for this week during the 25th annual Alaska Forum on the Environment. “The topics are really broad, but very personal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. According to the release, the mayor accepted the resignation of Tshibaka and Raylene Griffith has been named the new acting director of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Opera to host American debut of ‘Missing’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Opera is hosting the American premiere of “Missing,” a performance about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that first debuted to Canadian audiences in 2017. The opera is selling tickets for shows on Mar. 10, 11, and 12. One of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police Department begins carrying naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses. Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. “It’s protecting the officers from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Alaska Forum on the Environment holds annual meeting.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gravemarker in Pine Plains Cemetary, tucked into a small town in upstate New York, displays the name of a man who went missing in the Alaska woods 46 years ago. Engraved into the stone are his name, Gary Frank Sotherden, his birth year of 1951...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nenana Basin Earthquakes
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple storms for Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A warning for wind chills down to 70 below is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and a wind chill advisory covers the Western Arctic coast, where wind chills will get down to 55 below zero.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
alaskasnewssource.com
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued a high avalanche danger for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm southward through the Turnagain Pass area through at least 7 a.m. Monday. The increase is from a storm system moving into the Prince William Sound area bringing “total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible near the Whittier tunnel. Winds 25 mph gusting as high as 55 mph,” according to the National Weather Service, which also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Chugiak hockey team caps undefeated season with conference title
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak Mustangs capped off their undefeated season Saturday by beating South Anchorage 3-0 in the Cook Inlet Conference title game, finishing the regular season at 20-0-1. Earlier in the week, in an interview with Alaska’s News Source, Chugiak hockey head coach Rod Wild said that he wanted his team to come out and be aggressive and be hard-hitting.
Comments / 0