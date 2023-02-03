ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued a high avalanche danger for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm southward through the Turnagain Pass area through at least 7 a.m. Monday. The increase is from a storm system moving into the Prince William Sound area bringing “total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible near the Whittier tunnel. Winds 25 mph gusting as high as 55 mph,” according to the National Weather Service, which also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.

HOPE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO