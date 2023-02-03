Read full article on original website
WVNews
Boston 111, Detroit 99
BOSTON (111) Horford 1-6 0-0 3, Tatum 11-24 9-10 34, Williams III 7-9 1-2 15, Hauser 5-10 0-0 15, White 8-17 5-5 23, Griffin 0-0 0-2 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 17-21 111.
WVNews
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 7-13 2-3 16, Okoro 4-6 2-3 12, Allen 10-13 3-4 23, Garland 9-15 0-2 23, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 21, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 2-2 2, LeVert 3-5 3-4 10, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-78 14-20 114.
WVNews
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
WVNews
Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91
WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Washington Wizards on Monday night. All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the...
WVNews
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
SACRAMENTO (140) Barnes 3-9 3-3 9, Murray 11-17 0-0 30, Sabonis 7-10 2-2 17, Fox 5-12 6-9 16, Huerter 7-12 0-0 16, Lyles 6-7 0-0 14, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5, Monk 6-12 4-4 20. Totals 52-89 15-18 140.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WVNews
Miami 81, Duke 59
DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116
L.A. CLIPPERS (124) Leonard 8-17 5-6 24, Morris Sr. 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 6-9 7-10 19, George 10-20 6-7 29, Mann 5-9 1-1 12, Batum 3-8 2-3 9, Jackson 5-10 0-0 12, Kennard 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 5-10 3-3 14. Totals 44-92 24-30 124.
WVNews
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
WVNews
Chicago 128, San Antonio 104
SAN ANTONIO (104) Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 8-12 5-5 21, Poeltl 6-11 2-3 14, Branham 6-18 0-0 15, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11, Barlow 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 2-7 0-0 6, Roby 3-6 2-2 8, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, S.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wesley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 16-17 104.
WVNews
NBA reschedules 3 games to make up for 1 postponed by storm
DETROIT (AP) — The NBA has rescheduled three games after one game was postponed last week when the Detroit Pistons were stranded in Dallas due to a winter storm. The Pistons will make up their home game against the Washington Wizards on March 7. The league also rescheduled games for both franchises to avoid either team playing on three straight days.
WVNews
Nets' Irving drama makes other East contenders look stable
Blake Griffin is no stranger to trade drama. He was dealt from the Clippers to the Pistons in 2018, and last season he was playing for the Brooklyn Nets when they sent James Harden to Philadelphia in a February blockbuster. These days, Griffin is with the Boston Celtics, who seem...
WVNews
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons
PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.
WVNews
Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With star teammate Stephen Curry sidelined, Klay Thompson kept shooting and took care of the offensive load the Golden State Warriors were missing without their reigning NBA Finals MVP. Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and career-best...
WVNews
No. 9 Kansas 88, No. 5 Texas 80
TEXAS (19-5) Allen 6-12 6-8 18, Disu 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Carr 10-21 6-7 29, Hunter 2-4 1-2 6, S.Rice 5-13 1-1 12, Bishop 3-4 0-0 6, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 14-18 80.
WVNews
Jayson Tatum scores 34, Celtics cruise past Pistons 111-99
DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum started slow and finished strong with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “You know at some point, he’s going to be a superstar," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said....
WVNews
Green, Hardy help Mavs surprise Jazz 124-111 without Doncic
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving hadn’t arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving.
WVNews
Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain
MADRID (AP) — The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred kids participating. Former Bears player Roberto Garza was among those representing the organization.
