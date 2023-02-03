Moving to a new town comes with surprises and uncertainties. When Alec Land, freshman at Waco High School, moved to his new home in Waco, it came with something he wasn’t expecting — a neighborhood library. These little libraries have popped up around the country, sharing a love of books with the block. Land, however, had a different vision for this tiny house. Within a month and half, he created his Free Little Art Gallery.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO