baylorlariat.com
Free Little Art Gallery paints tiny picture with bigger message
Moving to a new town comes with surprises and uncertainties. When Alec Land, freshman at Waco High School, moved to his new home in Waco, it came with something he wasn’t expecting — a neighborhood library. These little libraries have popped up around the country, sharing a love of books with the block. Land, however, had a different vision for this tiny house. Within a month and half, he created his Free Little Art Gallery.
baylorlariat.com
Asian Student Association to ring in Lunar New Year Friday
The Baylor Asian Students Association (ASA) will hold its Lunar New Year event on Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Barfield Drawing Room at the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event will have all kinds of food, performances, games and booths to celebrate the holiday. Hong Kong...
baylorlariat.com
Model Organization of American States expands students’ international knowledge, leadership skills
Baylor has over 375 student organizations, and Model Organization of American States (MOAS), is one that pushes students to become great leaders and communicators. Mark McGraw, temporary lecturer in Spanish and upcoming leader of the MOAS organization, said the group tends to attract smart students with a drive to do well.
baylorlariat.com
A&L Desk Recs: Valentine’s Day date ideas
Here are some ideas from the Arts and Life desk for a Valentine’s Day to remember. One of my favorite local restaurants is Baris. Cozy, always crowded and maybe a little loud, this Italian spot is perfect. The plates are huge and not too pricey, but are still delicious. I always opt for the Tortellini Pink.
baylorlariat.com
Financial aid service, Baylor One Stop, finds home on SUB third floor
Baylor One Stop, a service aimed at providing financial aid assistance to students, has moved to the third floor of the Bill Daniel Student Union Center (SUB) after having been previously located at the Clifton Robinson Tower. The financial aid assistance program offers a “concierge-like” service to students who are...
baylorlariat.com
No. 24 Baylor women’s golf jumps to 10-shot lead, wins Collegiate Invitational
No. 24 Baylor women’s golf head coach Jay Goble wanted to keep things simple ahead of the Collegiate Invite at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. With that approach, Goble’s squad secured the overall win on Monday, besting 11 other programs. The success marked the Bears’ fourth...
