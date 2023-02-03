ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
baylorlariat.com

Free Little Art Gallery paints tiny picture with bigger message

Moving to a new town comes with surprises and uncertainties. When Alec Land, freshman at Waco High School, moved to his new home in Waco, it came with something he wasn’t expecting — a neighborhood library. These little libraries have popped up around the country, sharing a love of books with the block. Land, however, had a different vision for this tiny house. Within a month and half, he created his Free Little Art Gallery.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Asian Student Association to ring in Lunar New Year Friday

The Baylor Asian Students Association (ASA) will hold its Lunar New Year event on Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Barfield Drawing Room at the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event will have all kinds of food, performances, games and booths to celebrate the holiday. Hong Kong...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

A&L Desk Recs: Valentine’s Day date ideas

Here are some ideas from the Arts and Life desk for a Valentine’s Day to remember. One of my favorite local restaurants is Baris. Cozy, always crowded and maybe a little loud, this Italian spot is perfect. The plates are huge and not too pricey, but are still delicious. I always opt for the Tortellini Pink.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Financial aid service, Baylor One Stop, finds home on SUB third floor

Baylor One Stop, a service aimed at providing financial aid assistance to students, has moved to the third floor of the Bill Daniel Student Union Center (SUB) after having been previously located at the Clifton Robinson Tower. The financial aid assistance program offers a “concierge-like” service to students who are...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy