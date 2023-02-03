As the regular season winds down, No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball finds itself in a good position as it enters the final stretch of conference play. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games, half of their remaining games are at home and redshirt senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the reigning Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, has returned from an injury.

