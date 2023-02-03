Read full article on original website
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Most-Watched Marvel Premiere on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available on Disney+ — and apparently it’s just as popular there as it was in theaters last fall. According to Disney, the Marvel sequel has already become “the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days.”
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4: Every Easter Egg and Ending Explained
The Last of Us is a very faithful TV adaptation of the popular games. But the longer it goes — and we’re up to Episode 4 this week — the more it begins to diverge in small but important ways from the games. This week we learn that Joel has a weakness; he doesn’t hear very well on his right side. This is one of the few parts of show that is totally new, and it’s important for a few reasons. For one thing, it turns Joel into a more flawed, human figure, especially compared to the guy in the games who can get shot and stabbed and hurt and then is back to normal with a quick health kit. And when we learn that Joel’s hearing was destroyed not by getting shot but by years of shooting others with his own gun, we see how Joel’s brutal life has hurt him physically as well as emotionally.
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad
This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
The DC Universe’s Superman and Batman May Not Be Who You Expect
The newly announced rebooted DC Universe seems to have a heavy emphasis on legacy. The Superman movie is titled Superman: Legacy, while the Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. But how do you make a franchise about “legacy” that is also about younger versions of the Justice Leaguers than we have seen recently, as played by guys like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? That feels like a contradiction.
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
DC Announces New Batman and Robin Movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’
The last time DC and Warner Bros. attempted to make a full-fledged Batman and Robin movie, it looked like this. So perhaps that is a big reason why every single iteration since then has focused solely on a solitary Dark Knight. In the Zack Snyder movies, Robin is a dead kid’s costume hanging in a case in the Batcave. The closest Christopher Nolan ever got to adding Robin to his Batman trilogy was including a police officer who sort of helps Batman in The Dark Knight Rises and in the very last scene mumbles under his breath “Oh hey, my actual first name is Robin, not sure why that matters to anyone for any reason, but FYI.” And Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in The Batman is so inexperienced he’s not qualified in any way to take a young kid under his wing.
‘King of the Hill’ Will Return With New Episodes on Hulu
The king of all TV revivals is upon us. After a decade hiatus, King of the Hill will return with new episodes, from many of its original creators, and much of its original cast. The new episodes will be debut on Disney’s Hulu streaming service. The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are both involved as executive producers, with Saladin Patterson set as the new version’s showrunner. And original cast members like Judge (Hank Hill and Boomhauer) Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root, (Bill) and Lauren Tom (Minh) will all voice their old characters as well. (The other key member of the ensemble, Brittany Murphy, passed away in 2009, shortly after the end of the show.)
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Daisy Ridley Says It Would Be ‘Amazing’ to Do More ‘Star Wars’
We’re now over three years removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the franchise continues on Disney+, it seems like we are no closer to getting a new Star Wars theatrical movie today than we were when Rise of Skywalker debuted in the winter of 2019. Projects have been announced, others have been rumored, but none have come close to fruition.
The Best Time Jumps in Movies
Movies are time machines. They can take us thousands of years into the past, or bring us far into the future. And they can bridge the gap between past and future in the literal blink of an eye thanks to the magic of editing. From a certain perspective, every single cut in every single movie is like a passive form of time travel.
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
