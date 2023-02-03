ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Parker Claxton wins Men’s Golf Thomas Sharkey Indy Collegiate

Parker Claxton won medalist honors, and five Eagles finished in the top-25 at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, which concluded Tuesday at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course. Claxton, playing in his second collegiate tournament, fired 69-66 in Sunday’s first two rounds to open four-shot lead heading into the final...
STATESBORO, GA
Aletheia Heath Johnson

Aletheia Heath Johnson, 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home in Heathrow, Florida. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Valder and Clydia (Roberts) Heath, and grew up on a farm with her brother and three sisters. She graduated from Bulloch County...
STATESBORO, GA
Ellen Diane (Rawls) Hodge

Ellen Rawls Hodge was born on April 11, 1947 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late George (Buddy) and Rosa Lee Rawls. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia but lived her latter years in Clermont, Florida. On January 31, 2023, God called her from labor to reward. “Servant of God well done, rest from thy love employ the battled fought, the victory won, enter thy master’s joy.” Ellen was greatly loved by so many and will be missed.
STATESBORO, GA
Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.

Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
STATESBORO, GA
Jeremy “Shane” Yates

Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras

Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
STATESBORO, GA
Annie Smith

Mrs. Annie Lois Smith, age 77, entered rest, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the East Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Metter Georgia to the late James Albert and Lorine McCormick Weaver, Sr. and received her formal education in the public School System of Candler County. Mrs. Annie Lois...
STATESBORO, GA
Billy Ben Gunter

Billy Ben Gunter, age 88, passed away Monday January 30, 2023. He was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County . He was the owner of Billy Gunter’s Heating and Air for more than forty years. Mr. Gunter was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church...
STATESBORO, GA
William “Billy” Cassidy

Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
STATESBORO, GA
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III

Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III, age 53, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 after 13 years of sobriety. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 11th at 2:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Bo Fordham officiating. Friends...
STATESBORO, GA
Teresa Davis

Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
STATESBORO, GA
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan

Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
STATESBORO, GA
James Franklin “Smitty” Smith

Mr. James Franklin “Smitty” Smith, age 59, departed this life, Friday, January 27, 20223, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John and Thelma Smith. The native of Brooklet, received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was...
BROOKLET, GA
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen

Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
GEORGIA STATE
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success

Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
STATESBORO, GA
El Maguey opening second location in Market District

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
