ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day

Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Eat Pizza in a Jail Cell At This Quirky Cool Kentucky Restaurant

Ever wanted to know what it's like to eat dinner in a jail cell? Well, you can at this quirky cool Kentucky Pizza Restaurant. Check it out!. The Meade County Jail was built in the early 1900s. It had a seventy-year run as a jail. There are so many stories from inside the walls of this building from questionable cell inmates to other things unknown.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
tourcounsel.com

Fourth Street Live! | Social club in Louisville, Kentucky

Fourth Street Live! is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2) entertainment and retail complex located on 4th Street, between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky. It is owned and was developed by the Cordish Company; it was designed by Louisville architects, Bravura Corporation. Fourth Street Live! first opened to the public on June 1, 2004, and all stores were completed for the grand opening on October 30, 2004. City planners hoped that the district would attract further commercial business development while providing an attractive entertainment venue for the city's hotel and tourist business as well as the local population.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy