Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
wdrb.com
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Indiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, Ramiro's Cantina will be celebrating the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Jeffersonville, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
wdrb.com
'Derby City Fanatic' prize includes new VIP treatment additions for 2023 Derby season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery announced the requirements to become this year's "Derby City Fanatic" and the person who starts the fireworks for the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show. For about a decade, the "Thundernator" has been selected through a second chance...
leoweekly.com
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day
Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
wdrb.com
Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Louisville
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
wdrb.com
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
wdrb.com
Here's how to submit a request to comment on demolition of Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial plan to turn an apartment complex into a parking lot in a Highlands neighborhood off Grinstead Drive will take center stage again this week. Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments property several years ago, then announced plans to demolish them late last year....
Eat Pizza in a Jail Cell At This Quirky Cool Kentucky Restaurant
Ever wanted to know what it's like to eat dinner in a jail cell? Well, you can at this quirky cool Kentucky Pizza Restaurant. Check it out!. The Meade County Jail was built in the early 1900s. It had a seventy-year run as a jail. There are so many stories from inside the walls of this building from questionable cell inmates to other things unknown.
wdrb.com
Local gift shop spreads cheer to the elderly with Balloon Buddy sculptures
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Ah, Whatta Bout’ Mimi is spreading joy one balloon at a time. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists as they put together some balloon sculptures. Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi was established in October, 2003. What started out as a place to get...
tourcounsel.com
Fourth Street Live! | Social club in Louisville, Kentucky
Fourth Street Live! is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2) entertainment and retail complex located on 4th Street, between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky. It is owned and was developed by the Cordish Company; it was designed by Louisville architects, Bravura Corporation. Fourth Street Live! first opened to the public on June 1, 2004, and all stores were completed for the grand opening on October 30, 2004. City planners hoped that the district would attract further commercial business development while providing an attractive entertainment venue for the city's hotel and tourist business as well as the local population.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on wheelchair-accessible, inclusive playground in Hillview
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages will soon have a new, wheelchair-accessible inclusive playground at their fingertips in Bullitt County. Crews broke ground Monday on the playground just behind Overdale Elementary School in Hillview. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area has been raising thousands of dollars for...
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new disc golf course is now open, and was packed on its first weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of people were out over the weekend to enjoy above-average temperatures, and some of them were playing disc golf on Louisville's newest course. The 18-hole course is at Champions Park along River Road. Construction started on the project last spring, and it cost about $50,000.
Comments / 2