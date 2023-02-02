ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Apple Inc. (AAPL) a Buy Now?

Apple (AAPL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Reuters

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Motley Fool

This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
BGR.com

Apple posts Q1 earnings: Revenue hits $117.2 billion amid drop in iPhone sales

As is typically the case, Apple’s earnings for the quarter were anchored by the iPhone. And while Apple stopped releasing sales figures a while ago, we can still glean how briskly the iPhone is selling by looking at overall sales figures. For the quarter gone by, the iPhone accounted for $65.5 billion in revenue. As a point of comparison, Apple during last year’s holiday quarter saw iPhone-based revenue check in at $71.6 billion.
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Why These Uber Analysts Are Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER will issue its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before market open, here’s what the Street is expecting. Wall Street expects the ridesharing giant to issue a loss of 22 cents per share, on quarterly revenues of $8.1 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

