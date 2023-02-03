Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Top 5 Matchup On Deck When No. 2/3 Indiana Meets No. 5/6 Iowa On Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in three decades, two top 5 Big Ten foes will battle it out when No. 2/3 Indiana meets No. 5/6 Iowa on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. GAME DAY INFO. #2/3 Indiana (22-1, 12-1...
iuhoosiers.com
No Smoke – IU Perfect Fit for Transfers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sometimes wisdom comes the second time around. It certainly has for quarterback Tayven Jackson, and defensive linemen Andre Carter and Philip Blidi, who used the transfer portal to become Indiana Hoosiers after previously playing for other college football programs. In Jackson's case, it was Tennessee. Carter came...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. 24/RV Rutgers
• No. 18/18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) defeated No. 24/RV Rutgers (16-8, 8-5), 66-60, Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • This was Indiana's fifth win over a ranked opponent this season. Indiana had previously beaten No. 18/15 North Carolina, No. 18/18 Wisconsin, No. RV/23 Illinois and No. 1/1 Purdue.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Topple Scarlet Knights for Second Straight Win
BLOOMIGTON, Ind. -- A shoe was lost, a game wasn't. Not with Indiana surging up the national rankings and Big Ten standings like a team on a mission. This time it was No. 24 Rutgers, a nemesis no more, beaten by a 66-60 score Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
Mackenzie Holmes Named To 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Midseason Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes is one of 20 players on the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith midseason team. Holmes is leading Indiana with 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and shoots one of the nation's best percentages at 69.6 percent. She has scored in double figures in all 23 games, recording 13 20-point scoring games and a pair of 30-point efforts this season as well. The Gorham, Maine native leads IU with 1.8 blocks per game (41 total). She has nine double-doubles on the season, seven coming in Big Ten play, which ranks seventh in a single season in school history.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Earns Third-Straight Big Ten Honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis joins Purdue's Zach Edey as the only players to earn Player of the Week honors in three-straight weeks this season. The honor is the sixth of TJD's...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Finish 14th at FAU Paradise Invitational
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished 14th at the FAU Paradise Invitational at the Osprey Point Golf Club on Tuesday. The Hoosiers shot 902 (297-300-305; +38) over the 54-hole event led by senior Valerie Clancy, who shot a 218 (72-71-75; +2). TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. FAU...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Completes 36 Holes in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team is in 14th place after 36 holes of golf in the FAU Paradise Invitational at the Osprey Point Golf Club on Monday. The Hoosiers shot 597 (297-300; +21) for the day led by senior Valerie Clancy, who shot a 143 (72-71; -1).
