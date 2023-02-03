Read full article on original website
Wild West Casino Night set for Feb. 18 at show barn
Vision Lampasas’ annual Wild West Casino Night has been set for Feb. 18 at the Lampasas County Show Barn. A major fundraiser for the year, Casino Night is hosted by Vision Lampasas, Lampasas Lions Club and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the night will include dinner and Vegas-style games such as poker, blackjack and a roulette table. Vision Lampasas President Dianna…
Service planned Feb. 11 for Cox
Former Lampasas County commissioner Jack Byron Cox, 83, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Lampasas. Memorial services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Cox was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Lampasas County to J. Herman and Bethel Dee (Mitchell) Cox and was raised in Adamsville.
City welcomes new economic development director
The new economic development director began her role in mid-January, and she commenced touring Lampasas last week. Stacey Ybarra officially took the position on Jan. 17, assuming the title that Mandy Walsh held until she stepped down in October. Ybarra spent time last week touring the community with Mayor T.J. Monroe to make introductions to local business owners. In the role of economic…
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Don’t let Kempner become a speed trap like Nolanville was
I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…
Councilman Randy Clark dies; funeral details pending at press time
Lampasas City Councilman Randy Clark died Feb. 5 at Austin Heart Hospital. He was 70. Funeral services are pending. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Clark was elected to the City Council in 2019. He had spent more than 28 years with the city of Lampasas before he retired in 2013 as public work director, overseeing the water, sewer, street and electric departments.
Toy Run organizers recognize Lampasas Police
Organizers of the Tri-County Toy Run presented a plaque of recognition to the Lampasas Police Department for their support during the 30th annual run in December. Pictured from left to right are LPD Officer Carlos Rodriguez, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Todd Burkett, LPD Patrol Lt. Chuck Montgomery and Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Jan. 25 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 259, compared to 673 last sale and 396 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady on a light test. Slaughter cows were $3-$5 higher, and slaughter bulls were stronger on a light test. Feeder cattle accounted for 76%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 24%. …
Lampasas girls get redemption for earlier loss to Marble Falls
The Lady Badgers played host to the Marble Falls Lady Mustangs on Thursday after the game was moved from Tuesday because of the icy conditions last week. The Lady Badgers lost to Marble Falls in the first round of district play, and they were determined to change that this time around. Lampasas came away with a 52-41 win to tie them with the Lady Mustangs at the top of District 24-4A at 5-2 at…
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Temple police ID driver who was killed when vehicle ran into parked 18-wheeler
TEMPLE, Texas — A driver who was killed when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler has been identified as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Rosebud. Temple police made the announcement Sunday. The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop. 25...
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
One woman dead following Saturday car crash in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — A car crash Saturday has left one woman dead, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a call from the 3100 block of N Third Street for a crash involving two cars, according to police. When officers arrived, police say, they found...
