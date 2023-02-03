Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Plane crash in Texas kills 4 members of Tennessee ChurchcreteBurnet, TX
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Two teens charged in killings of a father and sonJade Talks CrimeTow, TX
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
VIDEO | Don't do this! Car tries to drive under downed power line
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, Hank Lehning pulled over on Interstate 35 near Round Rock because there was a downed power line stretching across all lanes. While parked on the shoulder of the road, Lehning took video of the power line. It was flapping up and down as 18-wheeler trucks drove over it on the other side of the highway.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Don’t let Kempner become a speed trap like Nolanville was
I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…
61-year-old man dies after crashing into parked 18-wheeler in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the driver who died after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell. According to police, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to a crash in the 11300 block of North West H.K. Dodgen Loop. Police say there...
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
KWTX
‘The work orders just keep coming in’: TBM deploys to Temple for cleanup after ice storm
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
KWTX
City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Toy Run organizers recognize Lampasas Police
Organizers of the Tri-County Toy Run presented a plaque of recognition to the Lampasas Police Department for their support during the 30th annual run in December. Pictured from left to right are LPD Officer Carlos Rodriguez, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Todd Burkett, LPD Patrol Lt. Chuck Montgomery and Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.
KWTX
fox44news.com
News Channel 25
Woman killed in Temple crash identified
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Service planned Feb. 11 for Cox
Former Lampasas County commissioner Jack Byron Cox, 83, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Lampasas. Memorial services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Cox was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Lampasas County to J. Herman and Bethel Dee (Mitchell) Cox and was raised in Adamsville.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
'I don't want him to be forgotten' | Mother of fatally-stabbed Belton student plans a memorial service
BELTON, Texas — Every day is tough for a Belton mother who lost her son nearly nine months ago. "It's like everything I do in life, it's what would Joe do?," mother of Joe Ramirez, Amanda Rios said. "What would Joe say? Where would Joe be? It's hard. I can see where some people can't carry on."
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Councilman Randy Clark dies; funeral details pending at press time
Lampasas City Councilman Randy Clark died Feb. 5 at Austin Heart Hospital. He was 70. Funeral services are pending. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Clark was elected to the City Council in 2019. He had spent more than 28 years with the city of Lampasas before he retired in 2013 as public work director, overseeing the water, sewer, street and electric departments.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
