I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…

KEMPNER, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO