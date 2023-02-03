ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
KCEN

VIDEO | Don't do this! Car tries to drive under downed power line

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, Hank Lehning pulled over on Interstate 35 near Round Rock because there was a downed power line stretching across all lanes. While parked on the shoulder of the road, Lehning took video of the power line. It was flapping up and down as 18-wheeler trucks drove over it on the other side of the highway.
ROUND ROCK, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Don’t let Kempner become a speed trap like Nolanville was

I have read the article on Kempner pondering new speed limits, and I have a couple of things on that story to say. The mayor, city manager and a council member have now gone on record saying that Kempner is a speed trap. I frequently pass through the town for various reasons and am most mindful of the town’s speed limits, mainly because of my belief in the laws of this country. I have a question…
KEMPNER, TX
KWTX

City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Toy Run organizers recognize Lampasas Police

Organizers of the Tri-County Toy Run presented a plaque of recognition to the Lampasas Police Department for their support during the 30th annual run in December. Pictured from left to right are LPD Officer Carlos Rodriguez, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Todd Burkett, LPD Patrol Lt. Chuck Montgomery and Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Temple police respond to fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead. Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Third St. for a crash involving two cars. When officers got there, they found that a female driver was dead at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Crash kills one person, injures another in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday. It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Third Street. Officers say two vehicles crashed, killing one driver and sending the second to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Woman killed in Temple crash identified

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Service planned Feb. 11 for Cox

Former Lampasas County commissioner Jack Byron Cox, 83, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Lampasas. Memorial services will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Cox was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Lampasas County to J. Herman and Bethel Dee (Mitchell) Cox and was raised in Adamsville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Councilman Randy Clark dies; funeral details pending at press time

Lampasas City Councilman Randy Clark died Feb. 5 at Austin Heart Hospital. He was 70. Funeral services are pending. Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel has charge of arrangements. Clark was elected to the City Council in 2019. He had spent more than 28 years with the city of Lampasas before he retired in 2013 as public work director, overseeing the water, sewer, street and electric departments.
LAMPASAS, TX

